If a visitor to Israel had the time to take a month to really get to know the country, I would recommend the period that has just concluded – from Passover through Israeli Independence Day. It’s Israel in a nutshell. And it also happens to be a time of year when most of the days are picture-perfect – warm and sunny with cool nights.
I like Passover. So do most Israelis. Ninety percent of Israeli Jews – including secular and religious Israelis – attend a seder. And they were all on the road this year when I went to Tel Aviv to pick up guests attending our seder in our Tel Aviv suburb. On the way into Tel Aviv, I only hit heavy freeway traffic when I was in the middle of the city. The most amazing sight, however, was when I took our guests back to Tel Aviv, well after 11 p.m. It was absolute gridlock and there was still a lot of traffic after midnight on my way home.
I wasn’t annoyed by it. To me, it reflected the Jewish character of the country – a scene that I am sure is not replicated anywhere else in the world.
Passover is nearly as ubiquitous in Israel as the Christmas season in the United States. Many people take the week off from work and schools are on vacation. Even commercial advertising features Passover themes – with riffs, for example, from the Haggadah or Passover songs. For instance, Aeroflex, an Israeli mattress company based in the border town of Sderot, has been advertising that with its mattresses, tonight can be different from all other nights.
The creation of a secular national Jewish culture in Israel is still a work in progress, but in connection with Passover, it’s a success. And since Hebrew is the language of Jewish Israelis, it also means that the Haggadah is accessible in the original language.
Perhaps the ultimate proof of the creation of secular Jewish Israeli culture was demonstrated in a social media video posted by the popular Tel Aviv rock music station ECO99. If any city in Israel is the symbol of secular Israeli culture, it’s Tel Aviv. The station sent someone to Habima Square in the city and quizzed residents on relatively obscure lyrics at the end of the Passover song “Chad Gadya” – which, by the way, is not in Hebrew but Aramaic. Many got them wrong, but they clearly showed familiarity with the song.
In keeping with Passover as a festival of freedom, the station then quizzed people about the lyrics of the 1992 American pop song “Free Your Mind.” The selection of the song shows an appreciation for the meaning of the holiday, although this year, many Israelis enacted the exodus in reverse and went to Egyptian beach resorts in Sinai.
In the weeks following Passover, the focus is on contemporary tragedies and triumphs. On Thursday, April 28, Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day with a siren at which the nation came to a stop and stood at attention. I find the day more poignant each year as the once-huge population of Holocaust survivors in the country dwindles. A week later came Memorial Day – with sirens in memory of those who have died defending this country, followed by Independence Day – marking Israel’s 74th birthday.
The sharp transition from mourning to celebration is particularly fitting. It’s a reminder of the price that has been paid for the fascinating, dynamic and somewhat troubled country that is Israel – one that I never cease to marvel at.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.