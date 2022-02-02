Tu b’Shevat, the Jewish version of Arbor Day, dates back at least to the 3rd century. It’s mentioned in the Mishnah, which was compiled around then. This year, the date fell on Jan. 17. Of course, planting trees also became a central focus of the Zionist movement with the Jews’ return to their homeland, through Jewish National Fund, which not only acquired land in the country on behalf of the Jewish people, but reforested it.
I haven’t planted a tree here on Tu b’Shevat or any other day since we moved to Israel, but the Jews have been onto something in setting aside one day a year to celebrate the tree. And the reverence for nature remains central to Israeli culture to this day.
Israel has a large network of national parks and nature reserves, and nature hikes are a national pastime. It’s not unusual on some weekends to hear radio announcements asking the public not to come to various parks because they are full. On the other hand, 73 years after Israel’s establishment, there is an inherent tension between the desire to protect the land and to settle it with people.
Israel’s three major cities – Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa – are endowed with impressive natural settings. Tel Aviv developed along the Mediterranean coast. It remains a mix of New York and Miami Beach in many respects. Haifa is built in a spectacular setting where the Carmel Mountains and Haifa Bay meet. And Jerusalem is set in the Judean Hills, with forests to its west that spill into valleys in the city itself.
There is even a smell of pine trees that I associate with Jerusalem. But the forests there have been under threat, most recently from plans to build a new neighborhood on forest land to the west of the city along what is called the Lavan Ridge.
The plan, which has been approved by Israel’s national planning council, would create a neighborhood of 5,250 housing units and result in an estimated 11,000 trees being chopped down. It also threatens to pollute an area spring. Jerusalem’s forests are a precious urban asset for the city, and fortunately – at this late stage in the process – Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon is now taking action to minimize the damage. He submitted an alternate plan with more housing, but on a fraction of the land.
Unlike much of the Western world, Israel’s population is increasing at a relatively fast pace, due to immigration, but mostly to the country’s relatively high birth rate. That increases demand for housing, but also drives up housing prices. Israeli governments are therefore under pressure to pursue policies that encourage housing construction.
If Israel is to remain the beautiful country that it is and at the same time provide for future generations of Israelis and Jews from abroad who move here, it has to preserve its open spaces and build more densely in urban areas. I think the Jerusalem mayor’s late wake-up-call on the issue is encouraging, although my preference would be not to build the new neighborhood at all.
On satellite maps of the country, you can see in many locations where the country’s borders are. It’s green right up to the border. If Israel is to leave the legacy of the pioneers who built the country to future generations, the country’s spectacular open spaces have to be preserved.
Many Jewish holidays have shifted in their meaning over the centuries. If Tu b’Shevat becomes not only the new year for the trees, but also for good environmental and urban policies, it would be a fitting legacy of a 3rd-century tradition.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz. To read more of Savren’s columns, visit cjn.org/savren.