Last week, Israelis woke up to the news that the government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett could collapse. It had lost its majority in parliament – ostensibly, in part, over permitting food that is not kosher for Passover into the country’s hospitals during the holiday.
It was one of the gripes that Idit Silman, a leading Knesset member from Bennett’s own right-wing Yamina party, had in defecting to the ranks of the opposition. Prior to her defection, Bennett had the slimmest of parliamentary majorities – 61 out of the 120 seats. Now he’s left without the capacity of passing legislation unless he gets support for it from the ranks of the opposition. Worse than that for him is that if he loses the support of one more Knesset member, parliament could vote to dissolve itself and call new elections – the fifth in just over three years.
How did we get here? There are commentators who say that Bennett should have paid less attention to trying to mediate between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more to addressing discontent among members of his own party, who ironically have been the least loyal of any of the eight parties in the coalition.
In the 10 months since Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid formed their astoundingly broad government, I tended to forget how right-wing Bennett’s Yamina party really is in a government with the left-wing Meretz party and even the United Arab List, an Islamic party.
“I tried unity,” Silman wrote in her letter of resignation from the coalition. “Unfortunately, I can’t lend a hand to harming the Jewish identity of the State of Israel … The Jewish identity of the state of Israel is our right to exist here. It’s our heart. It’s our substance.”
Earlier in the week, she had lambasted Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz of Meretz for writing to the country’s hospital directors reminding them that they cannot bar visitors from bringing food that is not kosher for Passover into the country’s hospitals. It wasn’t he who decided that. It was the Israeli Supreme Court, which rightfully ruled that such a sweeping ban “violates fundamental rights of the first order regarding the autonomy of the individual and freedom from religion.”
And the court ruling was issued last year before Passover. It was implemented while Benjamin Netanyahu, whose ranks Silman now appears ready to join, was prime minister.
Another irritant for Silman was that at a recent news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Bennett made reference to the West Bank. For Israeli right-wingers, the term denies the Jewish connection to the territory, which in Bennett’s circles is called Judea and Samaria. Perhaps it was a slip of the tongue, but maybe it’s an indication that as prime minister, he’s moderating his own views.
What comes next? The government could simply hold on, or theoretically, if there are further defections, another Knesset member –
perhaps Defense Minister Benny Gantz – could break ranks and form a government with Netanyahu’s Likud or others. Or, and this is a long-shot, the current government could attract the support of another party or two.
And then of course, there’s the option of a fifth round of elections. That won’t happen immediately, because the Knesset is on Passover recess, but it could happen soon.
I, for one, would be sorry to see this government go. It’s what the country needed after nine divisive years straight of Netanyahu. Unlike Netanyahu’s government, this one is committed to a diversity of opinion and democratic values and to a true partnership with the United States.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.