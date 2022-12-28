Clearly the most amazing accomplishment of the Zionist movement was the fact that an independent Jewish state was founded just over 50 years after Theodor Herzl convened the First Zionist Congress in the Swiss city of Basel in 1897.
In fact, one of the key players in securing international recognition for a Jewish state was Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver of Cleveland, who headed the American Zionist movement at the time of the United Nations deliberations on the issue in 1947.
But there were other aspects of the Zionist movement that I think were equally amazing and the legacy of which live on to this day. One was practical Zionism – the idea that a Jewish state in the making needed to be created on the ground, before there was international recognition of it. It involved the development of Jewish agriculture and industry, and most of the country’s major institutions: Hebrew University and the Technion Institute of Technology, the predecessors of the country’s major banks and the Jewish National Fund and Histadrut labor federation. It also involved mass immigration of Jews to the country.
But there was a third aspect that I think too often gets overlooked – cultural Zionism. Its greatest expression was the revival of the Hebrew language. The idea was that if the Jewish people were returning to their ancient homeland, they should revive Hebrew as a daily spoken language. Friends of mine who are native Hebrew speakers take it for granted, but nowhere else in the world has an ancient language been successfully revived.
With Israel’s founding in 1948, immigrants poured into the country. Four years later, Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion described it like this: “The tribes of the Diaspora are now being fused into one people, united and unique. For the renewed Jewish nation, Hebrew is the cultural cement, as the land is the material cement and independence the political one.”
Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, who died 100 years ago in December 1922, was more responsible than anyone else for the revival of Hebrew, in part by using ancient Hebrew roots to create modern vocabulary. The Academy of the Hebrew Language in Jerusalem continues to invent new words and to help maintain the integrity of the language. Ironically, it also has an interesting website in English.
Hebrew Language Day – a uniquely Israeli annual observance – is being held on Jan. 8, to coincide with Ben-Yehuda’s birthday. The academy is holding a conference about Hebrew on that day, including a session about what Ben-Yehuda would think of the Hebrew spoken today. My guess is that he would be distressed by some of the grammatical mistakes that he would hear on the street, but that overall, he would be amazed.
I am too. Hebrew has become so entrenched that even the semi-official Tasnim news agency of Israel’s arch-enemy, Iran, has a Hebrew-language website.
If I were to guide Ben-Yehuda around this Hebrew-speaking country of ours, I would point out how natural it is for millions of Israelis to communicate in the language that he helped revive. I would show him some of the new vocabulary that has been devised based on ancient Hebrew roots. Some of the new words are in widespread use – including technological terms such as “tochna” for software, “rogla” for spyware and “machshev” for computer. With the onset of COVID-19, the word on everyone’s lips – and nostrils – was “matosh” for cotton swab, along with “hisun,” for vaccine.
I would also show Ben-Yehuda my car, a French-designed, Spanish-built Peugeot, which has a digital dashboard that can be set to various languages, including Hebrew. In fact, it was set to Hebrew when I bought it. He would be in awe.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.