The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and its sister company, the Columbus Jewish Publication Company, strive to be your most important source for information about your community.
While we don’t expect to be your main source for news, we aim to be your source for information you need to be connected to the communities important to you. To be successful in that goal, we serve communities in Greater Cleveland, Columbus and Akron with a variety of newspapers, websites, social media engagement, email newsletters (cjn.org/subscribe), community events and specialty magazine publications.
Each year, we consider how we can better serve our communities. As we turn the page to 2023, we are excited to announce the addition of a former Clevelander to our list of regular columnists who share their opinions and insights into matters that affect our lives and communities.
Beginning today, you will have the opportunity to read the work of syndicated columnist Douglas Bloomfield (cjn.org/bloomfield) on our various print and digital news platforms. Doug writes about matters of interest to American Jews from the politics, issues and events dominating the Israeli landscape, to U.S. policies and news unfolding closer to home.
Doug has deep Cleveland roots and has served on the editorial staff of The Plain Dealer. He has strong ties to the Jewish community and Israel. At one time, his column appeared in the Cleveland Jewish News, so this is a homecoming of sorts for him.
Doug’s weekly column about the Washington, D.C. scene and U.S.-Mideast policy appears in numerous American newspapers and The Jerusalem Post, and he is a regular contributor to the New York Jewish Week’s Political Insider blog. He will offer our readers a perspective they have not seen with regularity across the CJPC’s news platforms.
Doug has taught college journalism. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus. He is a Washington lobbyist and consultant.
So why return a voice such as Doug’s to our award-winning news platforms? The answer resides in our ongoing effort to serve our community by putting before our readers a diversity of opinions. In recent years, we have added national columnists from news service JNS.org such as Ben Cohen and Jonathan Tobin, as well as our very popular and highly regarded local Pulitzer Prize finalist Regina Brett and former Clevelander Cliff Savren, who writes from Israel.
All of these writers choose the topics they focus on and provide the analysis and opinions that contribute to the town square we bring to you and your families.
Providing you with a variety of opinions from across the political spectrum is a responsibility we take seriously. These headlines from recent columns illustrate the variety our readers will enjoy:
Ben Cohen: “Should Israel lead fight against antisemitism?”
Jonathan Tobin: “Democrats ignore their party’s antisemitism, wrongly attack Trump”
Cliff Savren: “Netanyahu’s return to power would not be good for Israel”
Regina Brett: “A Hallmark moment: New day for those who are gay”
Doug Bloomfield: “AIPAC and some controversial endorsements”
What Doug’s addition does not mean is that the CJPC will change its nonpartisan position on issues of importance to our community. This news organization does not write editorials or endorse political candidates. We are unabashedly pro-Israel. There are no plans to change those policies.
We recognize that not everyone will agree with everything that we publish. Such is the role of a media outlet, and the critical role we play in our community. Our role and responsibility is to provide a diversity of opinions, thoughts and ideas that foster and facilitate informed, civil discourse and respectful debate. We firmly believe that respectful dialog among those with differing viewpoints is the path toward common ground and a better understanding.
If you read something you believe merits comment, we encourage you, our readers, to write and submit letters to the editor (cjn.org/letters), where you can express your opinions on articles and columns that have appeared on our news platforms. It is our hope that your opinions will be thoughtful, informed and facilitate a conversation, rather than simply requesting that we eliminate from our platforms voices with which you disagree.
As always, we encourage your comments, criticism and feedback. Please share them with Kevin via email at kevin@cjn.org.
We wish you and those closest to you a very healthy and happy new year, and may we all go from strength to strength.
Kevin S. Adelstein is president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News. Paul J. Singerman is chairman of the CJPC.