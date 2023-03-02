Jews are the largest non-Christian group in the 118th Congress, outnumbering Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus and Unitarian-Universalists combined.
Although Jews are 2% of the nation’s population, they are 6% of its elected national lawmakers. Christians are also disproportionately represented; 88% of this Congress identify as Christians, but only 63% of all U.S. adult call themselves Protestant or Catholic, according to the Pew Research Center. The study shows only a single member of Congress – Sen. Krysten Sinema, I-Arizona – identifies as “unaffiliated,” while 29% of the nation’s adults do.
There are 25 Jewish members of the House and nine in the Senate. Only two are Republicans, Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee and freshman Rep. Max Miller of Rocky River. The rest are Democrats except Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who caucuses with the Democrats.
These numbers reflect overwhelming Jewish identification with the Democratic party, consistently voting between 70% and 80%. The gap is largely a reflection of the two parties approaches to domestic and social issues that define the agenda of most Jewish voters.
Beyond partisan differences, the disproportionate representation of Jews not only in the Congress and at all levels of public service is an expression of fundamental Jewish values that support freedom and democracy, and opportunities like the constitutional protection of religious freedom that make America a Golden Medina where Jews not only are welcome but can thrive.
The highest-ranking Jew in this Congress and any other is Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate majority leader. Jews have served in Congress since 1845. The first Jewish senator was David Yulee, D-Fla., who served from 1845 until 1861, when his state seceded from the Union. The second was Judah P. Benjamin, Whig-Democrat, Louisiana, who was in the Senate from 1853 to 1861, when he joined the Confederacy as a member of Jefferson Davis’s cabinet.
For a full list of Jews in the 118th Congress, check out the Jewish Virtual Library or look for the religious affiliations of all members of this House. Its count includes one senator whose mother was Jewish although he identifies with no religion, and another who practices Judaism because it is the religion of her husband.
Sometimes politicians even pretend to be Jewish. Florida newcomer Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican, identifies as a Messianic Jew. She also has publicly identified as a Christian.
And then there’s the notorious George Santos, or whatever his real name is, who claimed to be Jewish and then modified that to “Jew-ish.” The New York Post reports he called himself “clearly Catholic.”
This year’s 34 matches the previous Congress, and well below the 110th Congress (2007-09) when there were 46 Jews (41 Democrats, 3 Republicans and 2 Independents).
For many years, Jewish members of Congress were very reluctant to talk about their religion. When I started working on Capitol Hill 50 years ago, Jewish members met secretly to discuss issues of common concern, and vehemently denied any existence of a Jewish caucus, although by that time other minorities were openly advocating their interests. The Congressional Black Caucus formally launched in 1971 and the Hispanic caucus five years later. But for the Jews it was still, “Shaa, don’t make waves.”
The generation that had lived through the years of World War II and the Holocaust didn’t want the attention. Most elected Jews at that time came from districts or states with sizable Jewish populations.
When I joined the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in 1980 as its legislative director, I published a list of all Jewish members of Congress in our weekly newsletter, Near East Report. The response was stunning.
Our older board members were shocked that I may have “exposed” some of “our friends” to unwanted attention.
More surprising were the calls from two Republican congressmen. “Why was I left off the list?” they asked. They were told, “Because you listed yourself in the Congressional Directory as Christian.” And they replied, “Yes, but I was born Jewish.”
What our board failed to grasp was the change taking place in American politics. Being Jewish became an asset. Some who were not Jewish would boast of Jewish spouses and of having Jewish children and grandchildren. One chairman called off a hearing to attend his grandson’s bar mitzvah in Florida. Another lawmaker told me he may not be Jewish but “I was a Shabbos goy” growing up in Cleveland.
I recall coming across only two Jewish lawmakers – one in each chamber – who shunned any association with his Jewish colleagues or Jewish organizations.
It was a time of change. By the seventies Jews were being elected to Congress from Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, Tennessee, Minnesota, Hawaii, Utah and other states with very small Jewish populations.
The success of Jewish involvement in the political system has no doubt encouraged other religious and ethnic minorities to run for office. The 118th Congress is probably the most diverse in history.
There are three Muslims, Andre Carson, D-Ind.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; and two Hindus, Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., in the House, both freshmen. The two Buddhists are Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii. Rep Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) identifies as humanist.
Douglas M. Bloomfield is a former Clevelander, syndicated columnist, Washington lobbyist and consultant. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus.