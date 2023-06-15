War is hell, as William Tecumseh Sherman proved on his March through Georgia a century and a half ago. Especially if you’re a soldier or a civilian who gets in the way. But not for everyone.
Not for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At least not this time.
When Palestinian Islamic Jihad began firing missiles and mortars to avenge the May 2 death by hunger strike of one of their own, Netanyahu’s ultra-hawkish coalition partners demanded a brutal response. They would have preferred carpet bombing Gaza with B-52s, but were apparently mollified by a highly focused decapitation campaign that killed six top PIJ leaders.
The risk-averse PM had gone to war with PIJ and emerged with a victory on all fronts.
He got to burnish his “Mr. Security” credentials without a major land war, and, for the time being at least, saved his coalition and stopped the plunge in his polling numbers.
By firing more than 1,400 rockets and mortars across the southern half of Israel, even targeting Tel Aviv, PIJ gave Netanyahu a temporary respite from the massive public demonstrations against his overthrow of the nation’s independent judiciary. Just tens of thousands instead of the usual hundreds of thousands of protesters turned out recently.
The latest conflict may also have dealt a body blow to the Israeli far right’s judicial coup. Yossi Alpha former senior Mossad official, pointed out “the fight against PIJ was being led by the very IAF pilots and Unit 8200 cyber experts who have spearheaded the public protest and been labeled by the far right ‘traitors’.”
Much of the attention the western media gave to just another little war in the Middle East seemed to be on the spectacular pictures of Israel’s anti-missile systems intercepting the missiles and rockets fired from Gaza. The Iron Dome and David’s Sling not only saved many Israeli lives, but they sparked a desire among other countries to get some for themselves. Finland is the latest to join Singapore, Canada, South Korea, India Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Israel’s new friends in the Gulf face similar threats from Iran and also are interested. The United States helped finance the development and Raytheon has partnered with the Israeli development, Rafael, to build the systems.
War is good for business. Just look at the defense plants across the United States and Western Europe working overtime to keep the Russian bear from restoring his old empire.
However, the one country that wants it and needs Israel’s advanced missile defenses the most is off limits – Ukraine – because Bibi doesn’t want to anger Russian President Vladimir Putin. Israel and Ukraine have a common enemy, Iran, which provides most of PIJ’s missiles aimed at Israel and Russia’s drones targeting Ukraine.
The IDF reported that Iron Dome intercepted 95% of PIJ projectiles targeting populated areas. Hundreds more landed in open fields. An estimated 290 PIJ rockets launched toward Israel landed in Gaza, killing at least four Palestinians, including children.
PIJ rockets killed an 82-year-old Jewish Israeli woman in Rehovot; five others were wounded in that strike. Another PIJ rocket killed a Palestinian man from Gaza working legally in Israel and injured his brother and a Bedouin Israeli in the southern community of Shokeda, i24 News reported.
Many of Israel’s critics point to the disproportionate casualty rate on the two sides. Not enough dead Jews, apparently. Health officials in Gaza said 33 people were killed in the latest round, including 18 terrorists and six children. At least four uninvolved Gazans were killed in failed rocket launches, the Times of Israel reported.
PIJ, it turns out, killed more Gaza civilians than it did Israelis, and it wasn’t for lack of trying. PIJ, like Hamas, which dominates Gaza but decided to sit out this round of fighting, fires its rockets, missiles and mortars indiscriminately toward populated areas in Israel for the undeniable purpose of crating terror and death.
PIJ and Hamas are designated terror organizations by the United States and the European Union as well as Israel.
The Israeli air force insists it aims for precise terrorist to keep civilian casualties low, but it often doesn’t succeed because leadership headquarters and many launch sites are intentionally located in urban areas.
There’s a brief respite in the latest round of war, thanks once again to an Egyptian-negotiated ceasefire, while Iran rearms its proxies (and arms Russia as well). PIJ brags about all the damage it inflicted and vows new revenge for the six martyred leaders lost to the hated Zionists. And Rafael and Raytheon are taking orders for Iron Domes and David’s Slings. And Netanyahu appeased his uber-hawks.
And just as sure as God made little green apples, there will be another round of killing because the leaders on both sides seem to know of no other way to settle their differences.
If there is one thing today’s Israeli and Palestinian leaders have in common, it is a lack of interest in finding a political solution.
There will be more “Shield and Arrow” type operations, each a bit longer and more lethal, until there is new leadership all around that does not see peaceful coexistence as an existential threat,
Til then, you can dust off that old Vietnam era poster saying, “War is Not Healthy for Children and Other Living Things” and add “except for politicians’ poll numbers and arms makers’ order books.”
Douglas M. Bloomfield is a former Clevelander, syndicated columnist, Washington lobbyist and consultant. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus.