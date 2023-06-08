Today, we’re discussing the role that juice and soda play in diabetes, obesity and chronic disease.
Imagine you’re watching a show with a diabetic character, Joe. Joe becomes slightly sweaty, begins to slur his words and slumps backwards into a chair. His blood sugar is low. A friend runs for something sweet and returns with a cup of orange juice. In just a few moments, Joe – grateful though embarrassed – is back to normal.
Years ago, my pediatrician kept orange juice in the refrigerator for patients with low blood sugar. Juices and sodas raise blood sugar quickly. But spiking your blood sugar wastes your insulin and increases your future risk of diabetes.
If juice is medicine, then soda is candy. Early in the history of soda manufacture, people drank 6- to 8-ounce bottles of soda as an occasional treat. Things changed. Some of my patients have reported drinking up to two liters or more every day. But you don’t need that much to make trouble. Soda contains the equivalent of 1 teaspoon of sugar per ounce, which is 12 teaspoons per can, or 33 teaspoons per liter. You would never spoon that much sugar into your iced tea, but soda manufacturers do.
How about products like diet soda, Crystal Lite, Sunny D? Recent research shows that artificial sweeteners confuse your insulin-release system and are associated with an increased likelihood of obesity. So I avoid those, too.
What about juice, since it’s made from fruit? Simply put, juice delivers large amounts of sugar to the bloodstream, which requires large amounts of insulin to escort all that sugar to your cells. Drinking juice regularly means that you are using – and wasting – loads of insulin. That’s why decreasing juice and soda makes a big difference in your waistline and energy levels.
If you receive a significant percentage of your daily fuel (calories) from sugar and other stripped carbs, you may initially feel hungrier when you cut them out of your diet. You may notice you are eating bigger meals and snacks, at least for a few days until you figure out how much more food you really need. But don’t be concerned, as your insulin levels fall into a normal range, your hunger will normalize.
What if you love orange juice more than you’d care to admit? Consider buying a citrus juicer, whether simple or fancy. On Sundays or holidays, slice open a few oranges and make a cup of homemade juice. Eat the fiber-rich pulp, which slows absorption of the sugar. Then enjoy your delicious juice, which tastes amazing in comparison to even the best brands. This strategy yields five ounces weekly instead of 70 (10 ounces daily), a 93% reduction. It’s a good example of how small changes make a huge difference. Even if you drink your homemade juice every day, your intake will still fall by 50%.
Alternatively, you could slice up an orange. When I leave a plate of orange slices on the counter for family or guests, they always disappear quickly. You might also drink water, tea, coffee or milk like our great-great-grandparents did.
Dr. Roxanne Sukol writes about adult health, preventative medicine and wellness for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a retired internal medicine physician from Cleveland Clinic.