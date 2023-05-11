In this column, we explore why high insulin levels are destructive to your health.
Insulin is not your friend. You need it to live, but you want to limit the amount you use, so the levels of insulin in your bloodstream remain moderately low. Why is that?
Insulin is a fat-storage hormone. Control your insulin levels and you will control the amount of fat you deposit. Insulin stores fat preferentially in your belly. You have probably read about how some folks are shaped like apples and others like pears, and about how apples are at greater risk of diabetes and heart disease. Note that apples have more visceral fat. They are the ones with high insulin levels.
Insulin stiffens your blood vessels, which raises your blood pressure.
Insulin raises triglycerides, a part of the cholesterol profile. High triglycerides are a significant risk factor for diabetes and heart disease. Do you see the pattern?
Insulin interferes with fertility. You may have heard of “polycystic ovarian syndrome,” or PCOS. Individuals with PCOS often have difficulty conceiving, and doctors treat it with a diabetes medicine that improves insulin sensitivity. Does that strike you as odd? It should.
Finally, insulin coats the satiety centers in your brain, so you can’t tell when you’re full. If you’ve ever cruised the cabinets after dinner, even though you just ate, it may be because your insulin levels are high. When insulin levels are high, the brain thinks you need more food. But you don’t. If this happens to you, try eating more vegetables, especially at dinner, but also at lunch and snack time.
How to lower insulin levels? By eating slowly absorbed foods rich in fiber, protein and/or nourishing fats. Refried beans, hummus, edamame, peanuts, sunflower seeds, guacamole, vegetables, fruits, salmon, turkey, eggs, whole grains, dairy. Limit manufactured calories, stripped carbohydrates, and the thousands of other ultra-processed, edible inventions that are rapidly absorbed.
When you absorb food slowly, you need just a bit of insulin to catch it and escort it to your cells. But when you eat rapidly absorbed stripped carbs, you need a boatload of insulin. And the typical American breakfast? Toast, bagels, waffles, muffins, breakfast cereals, granola bars, biscuits, white bread, pancakes. All stripped carbohydrates.
What can you expect as your insulin levels begin to drop? It takes about three days for your body to notice that you don’t need as much insulin. Once that happens, you notice that you aren’t quite as hungry as before. Within two weeks you notice that your pants are fitting better, and that your skin, especially around the eyes, is less puffy.
If you are searching for one change that will make a big difference, then consider your breakfast. Skip white flour and sugar, and try a sweet potato with a spoonful of peanut butter instead. Or finish the leftover tuna in the refrigerator, maybe a slice of tomato. I happen to be a big fan of leftovers. You might fry, poach or boil a couple of eggs. Or heat a cup of refried beans, maybe with cheddar melted on top. You could have a slice of provolone on whole-grain bread and a crunchy apple. Jarlsberg (a Swiss cheese) is a favorite in my house.
Just don’t choose “processed American cheese food.” If someone has to tell you it’s food, it probably isn’t.
Dr. Roxanne Sukol writes about adult health, preventative medicine and wellness for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is an internal medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.