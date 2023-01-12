A few weeks ago I was interviewed by one of the major news networks on the topic of new year’s resolutions. I’m not sure what they had in mind, though I have a guess, but I chose to share something slightly different than the usual. I didn’t talk about limiting your calories, denying yourself things that bring you joy, joining a gym, or signing up for a month of yoga. I talked about being kind to yourself.
Instead of starting a diet, I suggested simply eating more fruits and vegetables. Every different color represents its own phytonutrient, and each phytonutrient has its own significant benefits for reducing inflammation, enhancing cell function, and slowing aging. Because the typical American diet contains few if any fruits and veggies, it’s hard to get the recommended daily amounts at just lunch and dinner. So one way to eat more produce is to add some at breakfast. You could start with a handful of strawberries or blueberries, but you could also eat a few forkfuls of sweet potato, or leftover green beans (perhaps with slivered almonds, or hummus). It doesn’t have to be every day. Do the math – even a few times a week will add up to a lot more nutrients over time.
Similarly, if you’d like to start moving more, remember that you’re not training for the Olympics, at least for now. Start low; go slow. Feel free to think about where it might take you, but focus on setting small doable goals. The last thing you want is an injury that puts you right back where you started. If you’d like, invite a friend. It’s amazing how a quickly two miles pass with a friend by your side. If you prefer quiet, or an audiobook, that’s good, too.
Try not to let yourself get too hungry. This is important all the time. You don’t want to get irritable, or find it hard to concentrate. I’m a huge fan of easy-peel tangerines. You can eat one, or more. Whatever works. If a handful of peanuts is your thing, then trust your gut. What doesn’t work is a candy bar, or stack of cookies, or the myriad of ultra-manufactured products that entertain without providing real nourishment, in which case, you’ll likely repeat the process once the rush wears off.
Finally, don’t try to change all at once. Being kind means setting realistic goals, making time to rest, and being patient with yourself. There’s nothing magic about January. February might be when you start a two-minute morning stretch before getting out of bed, April when you commit to taking a few deep breaths on seeing your first crocus or daffodil of the season, and May when you commit to eat more fresh greens.
If we want to live into our senior years with clear vision, intact faculties and mobile hips, I recommend spending these first weeks of the new year thinking about approachable goals that generate small, incremental successes. Failure whittles away at your sense of self-respect, and makes it that much harder to drag yourself back up for another try. Success, on the other hand, begets more of the same. Mitzvah goreret mitzvah, or one mitzvah leads to the next.