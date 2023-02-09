Recently, I’ve been thinking about a patient I met many years ago. Like most people, he spent a fair amount of time thinking about medical expenses. That was understandable, as his elevated blood pressure required treatment with four medications.
I explained that if he could make a couple of lifestyle changes, there was a good chance of being able to reduce the number of blood pressure medications he took. Could he take a short walk when possible? Could he cut back on ultra-processed food items, and eat more fresh fruit and vegetables? Maybe, but he was worried about the cost.
A colleague of mine with an interest in aging research has a unique way of thinking about how function changes with age. He compares two theoretical men, both of whom live to the ripe old age of 88. The first is an active individual who eats a nourishing diet, has several strategies for managing stress, and maintains a high level of function almost all the way to the end of his life. He spends his last years essentially as he spent his earlier ones, engaging in the various activities that have always brought him joy. This represents the goal to which my colleague aspires.
The second individual, in contrast, begins in his 60s to experience a noticeable reduction in his functioning. Arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, and, later, a stroke take their toll, so that by his 70s it can no longer be said that he is in good health. His last years are spent very differently than his younger ones. Even a local outing to see a baseball game is a struggle; distant travel to see old friends is out of the question.
These descriptions represent two very different theoretical approaches to aging. Of course, many people become ill by serendipity alone, and no single individual can control all the variables that affect their health, but there are proven ways to increase the likelihood of living a longer, healthier life.
I asked my patient to bring all his medications to his next appointment, and lined them up on the counter. I asked about their costs, and picked out one.
“If you make a few changes like the ones we’ve been talking about,” I said, “there is a good chance your blood pressure will improve sufficiently to discontinue this medication. And that may increase your grocery budget.”
He checked his blood pressure at home weekly, and shared the results with me at our next appointment. He knew that feeling dizzy when he rose quickly from sitting might be a sign that his blood pressure was getting too low, in which case he would call the office. A few months later, I discontinued one of his blood pressure medications.
I also remain hopeful that the lifestyle changes he made continue to have a beneficial effect on many other aspects of his health and function. Blood pressure medications may improve your blood pressure, but lifestyle changes have the potential to improve a great many other aspects of your health as well.
Dr. Roxanne Sukol writes about adult health, preventative medicine and wellness for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is an internal medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.