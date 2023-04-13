Let’s talk today about the words we use to describe food items we purchase and consume.
Why, for example, is flour that’s been stripped of its fiber and germ called refined? What makes flour refined? According to the dictionary, refinement refers to the removal of coarse impurities, implying the presence of the germ and bran in grains make them somehow less pure.
Words influence behavior in subtle and important ways, and they have changed our purchasing and consumption behaviors to an extraordinary degree. Yogurt is a good example. Without candy or fruit syrup, it’s plain. Owing to the fact that high-fructose corn syrup is much cheaper than milk, the industry would rather you buy sweetened yogurt. So, unsweetened yogurt becomes plain where it might have been pure.
Or this: The label of a popular brand of corn meal is prominently labeled degerminated, insinuating that the whole grain version is perhaps germ-ridden. Degermination is the process whereby the nourishing germ is stripped away. Why remove the bran and germ? Bran is brown, which makes flour look less clean. The germ is filled with nourishing oils, whose tendency to become rancid reduce shelf life and profitability. It looks cleaner and lasts longer, but is that better?
Ten years ago, my husband and son decided to run an experiment. Having heard that a popular snack cake was being discontinued, they purchased one of the packaged cakes and set it high on a shelf in the den. Ten years later, at their recent annual inspection, they noted the same results as usual. Its texture slightly firmer now, it appears otherwise identical to the day it arrived here.
With the exception, perhaps, of honey and maple syrup, carbohydrate is never found in nature without fiber. Meadows, gardens, farms and orchards are filled with vegetables, legumes, fruit and grains, all with their fiber matrix intact.
Carbohydrate whose germ and fiber matrix have been removed is not refined, but rather stripped. Products such as corn starch, modified food starch, white flour, high fructose corn syrup, sugar, enriched flour, fortified grain, white rice and polished rice have been stripped of their bran fiber coat and nourishing germ, so that all that remains is a pile of white powder. This is why white flour looks exactly like corn starch and powdered sugar. Because they require large and super-physiologic amounts of insulin in order to be metabolized, stripped carbs play a nefarious role in the development of diabetes.
Intact carbs, on the other hand, may be found in abundance in the grocery store’s produce section, in the form of tomatoes, peaches and green beans; in the frozen food section as edamame, corn, broccoli and cauliflower; and in the aisles as canned beans, dried lentils, brown rice and whole-grain wheat.
Inasmuch as stripped carb has become the default setting of the standard American diet, carbs that have not been stripped require a special descriptor, like “whole-grain.” As demand continues to grow for food that grew the way nature intended, grocery stores now carry a myriad of items described as organic, grass-fed, pastured, wild or free-range. Consider that none of these words were necessary prior to the 20th century.
Stripped carbs are anything but refined.
Dr. Roxanne Sukol writes about adult health, preventative medicine and wellness for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a retired internal medicine physician from Cleveland Clinic.