This essay is the second of a two-part column on ultra-processed products, the first of which appeared last month and can be found here.
Almost three-quarters of the packaged edible items sold in the U.S. are ultra-processed. In supermarkets, the majority of these products are found in the center aisles. They comprise virtually all the menu choices at chain restaurants. They have edged out consumption of nourishing food in the United States.
Minimally processed products (think olive oil, old-fashioned pickles, pure yogurt), on the other hand, though produced in factories, have nourished human beings for millennia. They normally contain no flavor enhancers, artificial colors, foaming or bulking agents. Your great-grandparents would have recognized them as food. Recently, packaged olives, guacamole, unsweetened applesauce, and chickpeas in tomato sauce have appeared on the shelves. Canned beans, frozen vegetables, nut butters, cooked brown rice, and canned tuna, sardines, or salmon, for example, are not ultra-processed. These are all a far cry from the ultra-processed items.
Fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds, and whole grains are real foods that constitute the major dietary sources of fiber and phytonutrients. Their value in preventing chronic Western disease is well established. Most of these foods are stocked along the outer walls of supermarkets, so choosing foods from around the perimeter inadvertently limits purchases of ultra-processed items.
Fiber enhances gut motility – by pressing outward on gut wall muscles – and also serves as a food source for healthy gut bacteria, which break down fiber into short-chain fatty acids. There is evidence suggesting that short-chain fatty acids nourish your brain. The guts of individuals with depression and other brain illnesses have been shown to have fewer short-chain fatty acids, and to harbor less diverse communities of bacteria. A recent study showed that people whose diets were rich in vegetables (especially green leafy), beans, nuts, fruit, whole grains, eggs, fish and chicken (ideally well nourished) greatly reduced their risk of dementia.
Ultra-processed items provide exceedingly poor nutrition. It’s one reason you don’t feel full after you eat it. Your brain knows it wasn’t nourished yet, so it’s still hungry. We do not fully understand the role of ultra-processing on health. I do not know that we ever will, and waiting for definitive results feels to me like setting out a picnic on the train tracks.
Processed food, junk food, fast food. Any time you need to modify “food,” it probably isn’t. Any time you have to tell people how or when to use products, like TV dinners, breakfast bars, coffee creamers, or lunch meats, they probably aren’t food either. They may be convenient, but so is peanut butter.
Identify ultra-processed items by reading labels. Artificial sweeteners and emulsifiers (e.g., carboxymethylcellulose, polysorbate-80, aspartame, saccharin and fructose) added during ultra-processing are thought to have a negative effect on the health of gut bacteria. Sugar, in all its various disguises, has been linked with reduced bacterial diversity and chronic inflammation.
Is it radical to suggest that a nourishing diet may offset the detrimental effects of ultra-processing? Ultra-processing raises rates of obesity, malnutrition, diabetes, heart disease and more. Communities that commit to eating apples, avocados, sweet potatoes, beans and greens experience benefits to their nutrition, health and well-being.
Dr. Roxanne Sukol writes about adult health, preventative medicine and wellness for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a retired internal medicine physician from Cleveland Clinic.