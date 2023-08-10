Recently, my friend Nancy asked about a jar of “light mayo” whose first and third ingredients were water and “modified food starch,” respectively. She bought it because it listed calories per serving at 35 kcal, instead of the 100 kcal found in conventional mayonnaise. I would say that it is an expensive way to buy water and flour. Currently, approximately two-thirds of the calories in the standard American diet derive from ultra-processed items. I would like to discuss the many recent articles connecting illness and ultra-processed products. Note that I don’t call them “food.”
The research increasingly demonstrates an association between ultra-processed items and obesity, diabetes, anxiety, depression, dementia, hypertension, heart disease, and cancer (e.g., breast, colon, ovarian, prostate). These studies, some of which have followed many thousands of individuals for a decade or more, are being published in highly-respected medical journals.
Ultra-processed items include products such as commercial salad dressings, coffee whiteners, barbecue sauces, hot dogs, french fries, many breakfast cereals, cured meats, sodas, cookies, cakes, candy, doughnuts, ice cream and more. Products made of stripped carbohydrates (i.e., white flour, sugar, white rice, corn syrup, corn starch) and the manufactured oils that were invented in the 20th century are invariably ultra-processed. They contain ingredients that change their color, flavor, consistency, texture and, most importantly, their nutritional value. They are consumed broadly across all socioeconomic groups.
Ultra-processed products usually contain ingredients not available for purchase in grocery stores, and which were not typically found in foods prior to the 20th century. Ultra-processed products are characterized by low-cost ingredients and long shelf lives, and they routinely contain materials such as high-fructose corn syrup, “vegetable” oils, protein isolates, artificial colors and flavors, and various sweeteners, emulsifiers, and preservatives.
Ultra-processed products override normal satiety mechanisms. Dr. David Kessler, a physician and former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has gone on record as saying that ultra-processing is intentionally formulated to produce addictive products. Would you ever eat an entire watermelon without realizing it? Of course not. But what about a “family-sized” bag of chips? That’s a clue. Eating an entire sleeve of cookies at one go is not ideal.
In 2009, researchers divided consumables into four categories: unprocessed, minimally processed, processed and ultra-processed. My goal is not to avoid ultra-processed items entirely, though that would certainly be reasonable. It is, instead, to reduce items in the third and fourth categories in favor of the first and second. The more real food you eat, the better you can expect to feel (and look).
I’m not suggesting that you never eat another corn chip again, or that you eat only corn from this month’s harvest. I’m saying that it would be better if we ate less of the former and more of the latter. How much less? No one can say if there is some safe amount of ultra-processed stuff, but I’m going to go out on a limb and recommend, for starters, limiting it to 10% to 15% of daily food intake for a few months and then see how you feel. If that feels unrealistic, then try 50. I am guided here by common sense alone.
This essay is part one of a two-part column that will continue next month.
Dr. Roxanne Sukol writes about adult health, preventative medicine and wellness for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a retired internal medicine physician from Cleveland Clinic.