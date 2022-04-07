I would like for you to close your eyes and imagine a military general, dressed in full uniform calling in orders to his fighter pilots to address an incoming aerial threat overhead. Within minutes after the order is given, you can hear the jet engines streaking across the sky leaving a trail of white smoke along the horizon contrasted with the setting sun.
Now imagine, if you will, this is your medical team. It is not dissimilar, really, in respect to the fact you have your primary medical doctor serving as your general, and they have at their disposal, a team of specialist medical branches, fighter pilots, if you will, to call upon in times of need to protect your health.
It can get a bit confusing, if you’re not in medicine, to understand the role of your primary doctor in relation to the bevy of specialist referral options. Medicine has become decentralized and super specialized. Who is responsible for what? What in the world is an otolaryngologist specializing in otology, one may ask? I would like to, in a broad brushstroke type of way, outline this.
Your primary doctor will sort of survey your overall health, through exam and labs, among other diagnostics. They will then be responsible for directing you to specialists as needed.
For example, if you have just turned 50, you will automatically be recommended to a gastroenterologist (stomach/intestine/digestive) doctor for completion of a colonoscopy. The GI also handles many and all digestive issues basically from your esophagus (swallowing pipe) through to your anus (exit), and many organs in between such as your liver, gallbladder and pancreas. This specialist may see you for an uncontrolled acid reflux, for example, a stomach ulcer, chronic diarrhea, or pancreatitis to name a few common issues.
If say, on routine blood work, you are noted to have a low red blood cell count, medically termed anemia, well then you will likely be referred to a blood doctor otherwise known as the hematologist/oncologist. Now don’t get alarmed when you Google oncology and see the word cancer. Having anemia does not mean you have cancer; it is just that the hematologist also is trained in oncology as part of their residency so they also handle cancer specific diagnoses.
With spring here, and allergy season soon to kick into gear, if your asthma becomes uncontrolled with your current regimen, your doctor may refer you to a pulmonologist, otherwise known as the lung doctor. Lung doctors also manage any other breathing issues such as emphysema, lung clots, chronic cough. This referral may be paired with the allergy and immune system doctor called the allergy/immunology specialist.
Are you someone that keeps getting dizzy, and has ringing in the ears with it, maybe with some associated hearing loss? You likely will be referred to the otolaryngologist, otherwise known as the specialist who handles any issue involving the ears, nose, and throat. Code name for this doctor is the ENT. Common conditions treated are hearing loss, recurrent ear infections, thyroid masses or thyroid cancer, salivary gland abnormalities, chronic sinus congestion among many others.
Do you have headaches and/or migraines that just won’t go away? You likely will need to see the neurologist, or the brain doctor. This specialist also treats seizures, for example, autoimmune diseases of the brain such as MS, to name a few.
Chronic back pain from arthritis, resulting from general wear and tear over the years that’s uncontrolled? You likely will need a pain management doctor. This doctor is the specialist of choice for chronic pain needs.
Or maybe your legs have been cramping with your new workout routine over the last month. Your primary has noted decreased pulses in your feet. A follow-up ultrasound blood flow test reveals decreased artery blood flow, otherwise known as peripheral vascular disease. You will then be referred to the vascular surgeon. This doesn’t necessarily mean you will need surgery just because you are seeing a surgeon by the way. So take it in steps, it may just be an exercise regimen that’s needed, or added medication that blocks your clotting cells (platelets) from gathering with each other in your arteries.
What if your blood pressure is uncontrolled, or your legs keep swelling? You’ll likely be on your way to a cardiology referral, otherwise known as the heart doctor, for further treatment. Heart doctors also manage uncontrolled high cholesterol, heart failure, and coronary artery disease as an example.
In closing, I will list some other examples, by no means fully inclusive, but I hope this paints the picture of the current landscape and format of the medical system, and the fancy specialist titles that can sometimes leave you as the patients in the dark.
• Endocrinology: endocrine and metabolism system, most commonly deals with thyroid issues, uncontrolled diabetes.
• Nephrology: the “kidney doctor” who manages dialysis, decreased kidney function, electrolyte abnormalities such as altered potassium.
• General surgery: surgeons, dealing with abdominal hernia repairs, gallbladder removal, appendicitis. Keep in mind there are multiple surgical sub specialists. For example, a cardiothoracic surgeon would be the heart surgeon who would handle heart bypass surgeries.
• Interventional cardiology: the heart doctor, who also performs minimally invasive procedures such as heart stents.
• Dermatology: the skin doctor, skin cancer, uncontrolled acne, any type of undetermined rash.
• Orthopedic surgeons: joint/bone surgeons, such as hip or knee replacements. Keep in mind there are specialized orthopedics for each joint such as the hand or shoulder as well.
• Neurosurgery: brain surgeons. Keep in mind some brain surgeons specifically deal with the spine such as spinal cord abnormalities that require surgery. That is because your spine is still part of your central nervous system, as is your brain. Some deal more specifically with brain masses, so talk to your doctor.
• Obstetrics/gynecology: or OB GYN, the female doctor specialist seeing you for pelvic screening exams for cervical cancer, delivering your baby, among others.
• Rheumatology: also joint bone doctors, but aren’t surgeons. They will manage inflammatory joint diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, or other conductions such as low bone density (osteoporosis).
• Ophthalmology: the “eye doctor” that also performs surgery for issues such as cataracts, and manages glaucoma.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.