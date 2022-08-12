Compassion is the ability to understand the emotional state of another person. Understanding this definition can provide the means for us to help and support others, and in turn, will make this world a much better place. Recognizing that we, as humans, are innately similar to one another, and keeping this in mind can help cultivate compassion.
Do you ever take the time to look at the person next to you, the stranger, or maybe your work colleague, and wonder how their life is? What they are going through? Positively a positive life event, such as the marriage of a family member? Or, such as life, something tragic like a loved one of theirs being sick in the hospital?
The art of compassion starts with self-compassion and then can extend to compassion for those around us. Self-compassion, as defined by The Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford University, contains three key components: being kind and understanding of oneself rather than being self-critical; having the perspective that one’s fallibility is part of the larger human condition/experience rather than individualized and isolating; and holding onto painful thoughts and feelings in a state of mindful awareness rather than completely avoiding them or over identifying with them.
How can we cultivate self-compassion, and then compassion for others?
Some strategies may include: letting go of judgment, increasing acceptance of others, appreciating others emotions/feelings, sympathetic listening, renouncing anger/aggression, trying to be a helpful hand in difficult situations.
Mindfulness gained through meditation is another strategy that has been shown to increase compassion, according to well documented research. For example, one study revealed that two groups were placed into a room. One group participates in meditation, the other had not. An actor walked in on crutches, acting in a way that demonstrated great physical pain. The participants who had practiced meditation were 50 percent more likely to help the person in pain.
Achieving greater mindfulness is also key. Mindfulness meaning that you are experiencing more awareness for what is happening in the present moment. You will then be more apt to notice the small details, which are so important in life. What is the person’s facial expression next to you telling you? Do they have a furrowed brow, or are their eyes aglow with happiness? Maybe they are nervous and fidgeting the hands, clearly not in a steady state of mind. It will increase our ability to understand, relate, and help if we are all more mindful.
Compassion has many personal benefits as well, in addition to helping others. It creates a “helper’s high,” for example, increasing wellbeing. There is a “carryover effect” that essentially shifts the brain to a more positive orientation. Lastly, it creates a “chain reaction” effect, as demonstrated by Harvard researchers that revealed the art of compassion is actually contagious, inspiring us all to be our best selves.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.