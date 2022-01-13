Maybe that is the silver lining with COVID – a sense of altruism accentuated by these tough times. Care for our family members, friends, neighbors and loved ones in times of need such as now.
Such a little bit truly has the power to go a long way, especially in these current times. A helping hand can make the difference between wellness and sickness, and between having the ability to receive needed care at home rather than an ER visit in certain situations, which in turn can help lighten the load on the already overloaded emergency rooms.
Something as simple as calling your elderly parents’ insurance carrier on their behalf to solve a question about their medications. Offering to pick up a loved one’s medications for the month can decrease stress for them especially if dealing with acute illness, and prevent them from running out of needed medication. Cooking loved ones dinner, and dropping off plenty of water, sugar-free Gatorade, and/or vitamin C rich foods such as oranges can have a dramatic impact toward a loved one’s recovery especially from COVID or influenza when maintaining proper hydration is critical to recovery from a viral illness. The act of receiving care and thought by someone else has healing properties.
Consider picking up a pulse oximeter for them, blood pressure cuff and thermometer so they have the ability to monitor their vitals to potentially avoid an ER visit if the vitals are stable. This can also in many circumstances offer peace of mind at the very least in seeing stable vitals during the time of illness.
Consider taking out your loved ones’ trash for them, or even your elderly neighbor’s garbage if you know they are ill so they can heal and avoid the cold. Bring some cookies over.
Any and all of these acts, especially during times of dire need such as now, can add years to a family member’s life and potentially be lifesaving. Let us all remember to be a helping hand and caring heart. We all can make a difference.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.