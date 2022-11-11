It is a good time to be a Clevelander, and I say this with specific regard to the talent of our current sports teams.
I don’t know about you, but I just about jumped through my ceiling when Oscar Gonzalez hit that game winning hit up the middle to win Game 3 of the American league Division Series against the New York Yankees.
We absolutely cannot forget Brown quarterback Bernie Kosar leading the Browns into the playoffs to those many familiar meetups with John Elway or Joe Montana while family and friends were all gathered in our family rooms watching the game on the Zenith with the antennas coming off the top of the television. Or, the Kevin Mack-Ernest Byner duo.
Or Jim Thome or Albert Belle blasting homers into the bleachers with John Adams rhythmically thumping the drums in true, die-hard, loyal, Cleveland form.
Or, in the more recent past, LeBron James cradling the championship trophy in his arms with his teammates embracing him, as tears of joy, vindication and pride ran down his face as he proclaimed, “Cleveland, this is for you.”
Sports, in regard to health, brings about unity. Team. Teamwork. Positivity (well, when we’re winning), togetherness. Don’t we need more of that in the world today? Yes, we do, but all of those positives directly can benefit your health as well with studies showing increased self-esteem among sports fans. It also generates what is known as eustress by means of release of endorphins and increased dopamine (feel good brain chemical) levels. Additionally, increased testosterone (in males) based on studies out of the University of Utah.
Lastly, sports are a means of escapism, or a break from our hard work and daily routine. They are a time to simply enjoy, free our minds, reduce stress and all get behind the same cause.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.
