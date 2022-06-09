Surround yourself in an environment of health. It does all start at home. Work to create an environment low in stress, such as making your morning coffee pot ready to brew the night before. Meal prepping on Sunday. Ensuring all under your roof are also living clean, healthy lives such as not smoking inside.
Doing what you can, as individuals and as family, to make each other’s lives easier by not sweating the small stuff like say accidentally forgetting to throw out the milk in the refrigerator that just expired today. No problem, throw it out, take action and move on remembering to be more aware for next time.
More quantitatively, health does start at home. For example, studies show the most reliable way to track your blood pressure is when at home. When you’re relaxed, resting at least, with say, you sitting in your favorite chair. Think of your favorite vacation destination, and remember the waves in your ear as you check your number, and hear the cuff’s pressure incrementing. Take a deep breath in, and a slow exhale out. Set yourself, and your body up for success, at home, it all starts, and ends there each day.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.