You know yourself better than anyone …

It’s true. How many times have we all heard this historically cliched phrase? In the field of medicine, and one could argue life in general, you do truly know yourself best.

Head to toe. Isn’t it interesting how in tune we are with ourselves? The human body is fascinating. Built for discovery, and built for healing. Most of the time what we feel or take notice of is our body trying to tell us something. I would say, in regard to health, be mindful to that, take note of it, and it never hurts to run newfound symptoms or questions by your doctor. It could even save your life, or at the very least be a means for receiving comforting reassurance.

Let’s think of some examples just to illustrate my point. Not meant to instill fear or paranoia, but more to raise awareness is the objective.

A simple headache, generalized and mild is always stress/tension, right? One truth in medicine is that “always” never is applicable. Yes, it could mean tension related to your extra demands at work, or it could also mean undiagnosed high blood pressure. It could be a migraine if there are other related symptoms such as light and sound sensitivity. Possibly even a sign of high pressure behind your eyes known as glaucoma.

Or something as simple as urinating more frequently could very well be a function of the extra Starbucks you have been drinking to finish your work presentation, or it could be something else. The key is is this a change from your usual baseline? From your status quo? If there is associated burning, it could be a urinary tract infection. Possibly, it is the first warning sign of your sugar running high from undiagnosed diabetes, especially if you have gained weight recently and/or also have an increased appetite.

Maybe your mood is down. It could be the pandemic. Consider other possibilities as well though; if you also have dry skin, constipation, hair loss, and worsening fatigue it could mean your thyroid is underactive. The list of possibilities goes on depending on your full symptom set.

How about a soft, mashed potato consistency type lump on the back of your scalp that isn’t red, painful, or tender. nine times out of 10, this is a simple collection of fat called a lipoma. Sigh of relief, right?

You do really know your body best. Always be forthcoming with any new symptoms, as it very well could save your life. I wish health to all, and hopefully this gets your wheels turning to remain proactive in regard to your health.

Dr. Seth Levine is writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.