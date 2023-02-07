I hear it a lot in the office, “It’s just allergies,” when a patient may have a runny nose and sinus congestion.
I would say, especially this time of year, with subzero temperatures, allergies find themselves near the bottom of the differential diagnosis list when you see your doctor. That is, unless say you picked a really bad time to move, and the house was stirring with dust mites amidst the painstaking task of packing/boxing your home. But alas, before we know it the spring buds will be in full bloom.
Until then, we must still first assume, and/or evaluate for COVID (even though COVID tests are not 100% accurate), which as we know is sneaky, in that it can present with any spectrum of symptoms that influenza can, such as: runny nose, fever, congestion, ear ache, muscle aches, fatigue, sore throat, diarrhea. COVID is more likely to cause loss of taste or smell, however, at least from what I’ve seen clinically, and may help put that higher on the diagnosis list.
To add to the mix, especially this time of year, we need to also consider other viruses such as respiratory synchtial virus, or RSV, or parainfluenza, which may be more recognizable with a croupy (think seal type barks) type cough. Especially, if you have a house full of kids coming to and from daycare.
There are other infections to be aware of as well, especially community acquired pneumonia, which differing from the aforementioned illnesses, is caused by bacteria, namely: Strep pneumonia, H flu, Moraxella, and atypical bacteria such as Legionella or Mycoplasma, among other less common bacteria.
Key point, notify your physician of your symptoms so you can receive appropriate care. You may need early antibiotics to help nip it in the bud if you have probable bacterial pneumonia or a bacterial sinusitis. Keep a healthy supply of Vicks around to apply to your chest, use in your tissues, and they even make bath salts/shower bombs which release healing aromas. Drink plenty of vitamin C (grapefruit, oranges), water, and over the counter Tylenol will come in handy to treat your fever or headache.
Lastly, prevention is key. So liberalize the use of hand sanitizer, Lysol on surfaces, and masks to prevent spread as much as possible.