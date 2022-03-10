Reciprocity. Just hearing the word immediately connotes a measure of caring. A mutual type of relationship. Of care, of thought, of giving and of action.
Can you remember how it felt walking down the aisle at the local office store with your parents growing up the week before starting your first day of school when you needed school supplies, say sixth grade? The smell of the trapper keeper and the sound of the Velcro. The glossy cover, mint condition prior to entering the school year, or the scent of a fresh pack of Ticonderoga pencils ready to use for the Scantron, test after test. Or maybe it was your parents preparing you with a fresh pair of shoes for the school year. Who else had a pair of Air Jordans?
It is not so much the material aspect, it was the love and care that went into the preparation. The care, the giving. As parents, wanting their kids to be prepared and supplied. The generosity and concern, so we could be our best and feel our best, and have the chance to excel. I was fortunate to have that type of upbringing, as all should be, and I couldn’t be any more grateful for it.
Fast forward 30 years or so, I saw my family care for my uncle who unfortunately passed away from metastatic prostate cancer. He never had much, but one thing is for certain, he had the most generous giving heart, and above all, the strength and support of family. I saw my family rally around him as he navigated the challenges of rehab centers after receiving medical treatments. I saw my family at his bedside, night after night, just being there. My mother bringing him a shrimp dinner, clothes, warming his food nightly just about. Being his voice when he needed changed.
Aunts and uncles driving hours across the country to just be there. Expressing gratitude for the staff when they helped him move from the chair to bed. Decorating his room for the holidays to make it his home away from home.
Or my father, finding a memory care facility for my grandmother, given her advanced dementia, that had nothing short of angels for staff and one would think it was a five-star hotel rather than a memory care facility. She had the best, and my father gave his all while working full time, driving hours each week to check on her. I was a voice of navigation for my family being in the medical field, and serving as a medical director at several skilled nursing facilities. Even then, it can be challenging and more often than not, difficult to find a perfect solution.
Not every family has this advantage. Or honestly knows what to expect when the time comes to take the center role of navigating or caring for loved ones that need care, say after an unexpected hospitalization or illness. Of course, to me, as is common in European culture, wouldn’t it be ideal to always bring our loved ones into our own home and reciprocate the care to them. To give back for all that has been given to us? Give them 24 hour care, and support. I must say to me, this is option 1. But, what if this just isn’t possible?
It is important to understand, and gain knowledge. To prepare for what life may bring. Hopefully it will be a life full of independence for our loved ones that will be everlasting with possibly some home modifications such as a ramp, or on one level. Maybe that will be enough. It is important, however, to understand the options. If medical needs dictate, a loved one may require higher level of care. There are multiple levels of care such as: skilled nursing, assisted living, acute rehab and memory care.
Say a loved one was in the hospital, had a stroke, and has some residual weakness and difficulty walking, but is otherwise high functioning. After the hospital stay, the social worker would help with getting them into likely an acute rehab center, if say they can tolerate three hours a day – at least – of physical therapy. I would suggest getting acquainted early on with the hospital social worker to understand the process better. Set up a meeting prior to hospital discharge to review the care plan. Ask questions.
Another level of care, for example, is skilled. Sometimes the word “nursing home” is used for this, however, the actual meaning lies within the aforementioned subcategories. Skilled needs may include physical therapy, IV medications/nutrition, wound care, if say your loved one has a sacral wound, among other possibilities.
Keep in mind all post-acute hospital care facilities aren’t created equally. Ensure your loved one is in a place that truly suits their needs and will provide a place of comfort. Ensure you have a strong social work presence. Ask about the food menu. Ask about the star rating of the facility (five is the best and is a quality metric). Or, how the staffing is to ensure there will be enough nurses and qualified nurse’s aides.
Meet the director of the therapy department and the team. Tour the facility in advance of having a loved one admitted there, when possible. Ensure the facility has a physician presence with nurse practitioner support. Get a feel from the director of nursing as well. Meet the administrator. Do they seem like someone who will advocate for you? Ask if they ever have given a resident a 30-day notice for any reason, which basically is a term used/action taken to discharge a resident for a variety of reasons. You want a facility that will work with you, not against you.
Reciprocity – in life, and in medical care.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.