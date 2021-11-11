With all the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, let’s face it. It has been a rough two years. The reality is COVID-19 isn’t going away, and will be with us in some capacity for a long time. We must improvise and adapt.

As humans, we are given the innate ability to do so. It’s time. Stop isolating and being a recluse.

At this point, it will likely tip the scale to being a mental health detriment, if some element of depression or agoraphobia hasn’t already set in which, unfortunately, for many it already has.

This is your time to take back your life. Sometimes, in the face of our greatest challenges, the best version of one’s self emerges.

You likely have spent the last couple years caring for loved ones. Giving your time. Your care. Being a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on during loss, or a caregiver for friends and family in need. Continue to be who you are, but remember you can’t help others if you aren’t the best version of yourself.

I want you to now remember you. Take a step back and evaluate your current state of mind.

Remember the importance of “me time.” Ensure you are creating the ever-important balance in your life, and exercising your mental and social vaccinated (hopefully) muscles at this point.

Get back to what you enjoy. Plan some social “health-responsible” type gatherings, meet a friend for happy hour at the local winery to marvel at the changing leaves (it may not be Napa, but Cleveland has some rather picturesque options), sign up for yoga, go on a fall walk exploring the Emerald Necklace, get the massage you’ve been wanting to get, or get on and playing some co-ed soccer (or sport of your choice, as I clearly have a bias here).

Maybe you’re a writer like me. Start making a journal notating what you enjoy, and listing some positives, such as maybe the pandemic has given you more time with close family. Liberating your emotions can be therapeutic for a healthy state of mind and for your mental health.

Call an old friend from high school and share a good laugh. Recount the good old days.

Reclaim your state of mind and balance, and this will pay dividends for your overall health moving forward toward a new year.

Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.