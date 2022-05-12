The digital age is, and has been, upon us. Now I am not talking Facebook or TikTok here, as much as we all just can’t wait to see what our neighbor is eating for dinner.
As much as we all like to complain about the computers and internet being slow, or how it’s wrought with bugs and latencies, the truth is we can use the digital medical record to our advantage in regard to staying on top of our own health as it applies to medicine and health care.
The access provided is rather remarkable if one is aware of the capabilities of the computer in relation to one’s active and past medical history. For example, at my practice and at UH, you can register with your email to access all of your diagnostic tests and lab work even prior to discussing the results with your doctor. You can also directly message your provider on this same platform, with the general idea being you will receive a written message back from your provider within 24 hours. Now that is efficiency. There is also the capability of sending electronic medication requests using this platform. Now, tell me that doesn’t beat clicking through five different prompts after listening to the slowed down prerecorded voice overs, using the old way of a phone call to your doctor’s office or pharmacy?
There are other capabilities as well within the electronic platform, such as seeing who your specialist team is, as it sometimes gets hard to keep track of all the unique doctor names – even my own. How many Levines do you know in medicine? Subtle bad joke, I know, but wanted to keep your attention.
Lastly, also consider the fact that by being proactive with your medical record personal digital access, you may be able to catch something even your doctor may have not noticed such as an incidental finding on an X-ray or slightly abnormal value on your blood work. This will allow you to become more involved with your care, and also have more information to pose questions.
The digital age will only be advancing, so now is the time to jump onto the digital cyber highway and become more proactive with your health in the process.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.