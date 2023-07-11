As Patrick Hemingway so well describes in the foreword section of “A Moveable Feast,” by Ernest Hemingway, the true meaning of a movable feast. It is a memory, or state of mind that becomes a part of you. No matter where you go, it remains with you forever, no matter how long you’ve lived.
An experience or memory affixed in time, such as a condition of love or happiness that is everlasting. For Hemingway, his book reflected on these sort of memories in the 1920s while living in Paris. For us, we all have our own form of Paris within ourselves that brings us to our state of happiness, love, and relaxation through our memories built by our own experiences.
Maybe your Paris is similar to mine, as simple as the feel of a warm shower after a long day of work, and the feeling of warmth within the cotton insole of your slippers with the fire glowing beside you. Or, maybe it is the view of the ocean horizon on the beach just over the line of your vision of the tips of your toes on a beach lounge chair. Perhaps maybe the sight of the first hole on a golf course as the dew tipped grass creates a shimmer on the fairway. Wherever your Paris is, you all know what represents your movable feast in life.
We can apply this movable feast notion to meditation, a medical integrative technique that has actually been scientifically shown to reduce stress, which in turn has shown benefits in treating medical conditions such as: anxiety, depression, irritable bowel syndrome and chronic migraines, to name a few. Meditate, relax, and recall your own personal movable feasts.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.