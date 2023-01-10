We all have our favorite place at home, and our happy place. For me, it’s my recliner with an iced cold beverage with some healthy snacks, and a Cleveland sports game to watch with family around. I’m all set.
As we age, and deal with various medical issues potentially, of course, nobody wants to leave their home or their family. There are options through home care services wherein you can receive an array of medical care, if you are deemed homebound by your provider. Most the time, you can obtain home care coverage at least three times per week with services such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, skilled nursing care, social work assistance, speech and swallowing therapy, wound care if needed, lab draws, and assistance with IV medicine administration.
Also, keep in mind, if say, the level of care you need requires more of daily care and monitoring, then there are other options such as assisted living, which hey, isn’t a lot different than returning back to college! You get your own apartment, meal services, and the added addition typically of having at least one nursing provider on site available as needed along with blood work lab services available on site as well.
If a higher level of care is needed such as daily lab work, physical therapy daily, daily wound care, for example, then a skilled nursing facility may be the best option.
It’s important to realize all of your available resources when it comes to your health needs, and as the saying goes, plan ahead.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.