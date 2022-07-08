“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
The historic phrase, and time forward and true proverb, authored by the only Founding Father to have signed all four of the key documents (Declaration of Independence, Treaty of Alliance with France, the Treaty of Paris, and the U.S. Constitution) establishing the United States. The same scholar and businessman that had a preventative tracked, genius mind that invented the lightning rod which formed the basis of protecting buildings from fires caused by lightning. I am sure we all know the answer to this by now. If not, then you can use this trivia knowledge next time you watch Jeopardy or are gathered with your family and friends sharing meaningful historic knowledge. And what an excellent segue into the discussion of preventative medical care. Thank you, Benjamin Franklin.
Alas, the same principle of the lightning rod can sure enough be applied to medicine and your health. Next time you are at your physician’s office, simply ask the question, How do I prevent, or can I prevent (insert condition/ailment) here?
Did you know, for example, those of you suffering from gout, can take steps to prevent those painful flares that leave your great toe burning from the touch of your bedsheets at night? Yes, you can. Avoid purine rich foods such as red meat, wine and cheese. Purines are converted to uric acid, which is responsible for gout flares when uric acid buildup occurs within the joint. I know, almost cruel selections, why couldn’t I have said tripe? No offense to those stomach lining lovers.
Or the colonoscopy for colorectal cancer screening. It is more than just the act and procedure of “screening” that serves a preventative role. Did you know polyps, or collections of tissue forming on the inner colon wall can transform into colon cancer, and if you have these polyps removed by your GI specialist during screening this is a highly preventive measure in the act of colorectal cancer prevention.
Lastly, we have all been saturated, rightfully so, with COVID vaccination recommendations and updates. Let us not forget, modern medicine has afforded us many options for prevention for many medical illnesses. Did you know there exists an HPV vaccine? In turn, prevention occurs from known HPV linked malignancies (i.e. oropharyngeal, vulvar, vaginal, cervical, penile and anal). A vaccine against human papilloma virus, the known cause of genital warts. Males and females may qualify for Gardasil 9, so ask your doctor.
So let’s all get our preventative minds thinking, and realize this way of thinking is as much a life and medical-minded philosophy, as well as a plan.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.