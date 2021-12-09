The new year is upon us. What is your reaction when you hear 2022?
The new year? Turning the page?
If you are a positive thinker this thought likely begets hope, opportunity, growth and a chance to be better. A better self. A better world.
I won’t even mention the thoughts of what a pessimist may feel as this only will breed negativity.
Hopefully, if the last couple years have taught us anything is that there is now a heightened sense of awareness of self, and of those around us. With the new year, we can turn that into a positive.
A newfound recognition for how our actions not only affect our own physical and mental health, but also how it directly affects others surrounding us.
Break it down to as simple as a daily interaction. Can you think of a recent positive one? Where you left the encounter feeling good and uplifted? I can. At the grocery store, I was looking for a brisket. A nice, lean cut. Mike the butcher not only found me one when I asked for his assistance, but actually took time out of his day to step away from the counter and explain each step to how Heinen’s acquires their meat. How it’s packaged. How it’s delivered, vacuum sealed. Fresh. So good, he said, I would cook this for my own family.
He conveyed his passion in his work in his delivery. I admired his enthusiasm and his positivity. There were no complaints about his hours. About the fact he was working on a Sunday. He had an attitude of appreciation for the service he was offering, and pride that I was about to purchase a product from his store. Do I sound like a Progressive commercial yet? If so, that’s OK. I hope this example ultimately portrays my point. Just like when dealing with patients, I would only suggest or guide the same way as I would myself or own family. What a positive experience that I truly appreciated.
We can build as a whole within our personal and professional lives to bring more positivity to each other which can truly be uplifting and a healthy initiative.
We can all be better as individuals, and as a whole with one simple, powerful step: positive thinking.
The health benefits are well documented in medical literature of the health benefits to positive thinking. A positive outlook is associated with longevity, and less instances of depression. Positivity yields stress relief, which will lead to a stronger immune system with subsequently less illness. There is also a cardiovascular benefit to this frame of mind, and ultimately you will deal with stressful situations more pragmatically when they arise if you are cultivating a positive frame of mind already. The “I can” approach will win every time over the “I can’t; I don’t know; or, I don’t think I can.”
The new year, 2022, will be better than the last.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.