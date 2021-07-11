The early morning sun between the blinds; the sign of a new day. A new opportunity to live today healthy. To develop a routine, and create steps toward the path of health you’ve always envisioned.

It starts in the bathroom mirror as you reach for your toothbrush, floss and rinse your mouth with fluoride containing water.

You give your dog a pet before putting on your socks, and this clears your mind offering some stress relief. Less stress, less free radicals and a healthier overall body and mind. A couple minutes of reflective time is taken, to commit to a day of, as always, doing the right thing, giving it your all, and treating others with respect. You have the winning formula ingrained in your mind for your mental clarity, and know you cannot lose. The stress bar is in the green zone with a clear mind for the day.

As you pull out your kitchen chair to the bowl of high fiber cereal that awaits, the familiar squeak on the one baseboard that catches the right back leg of the chair reminds you of the fact you’re in your zone, and on track with your routine. You’ve chosen fiber cereal over the Egg McMuffin on the way to work.

You arrive at the office, and choose the three flights of stairs over the elevator. Gym shoes and bag are packed and ready for an after work run at least three to four times this week.

Lunch is Mediterranean-based consisting of chickpeas, grilled chicken breast and a side of spinach lightly covered in olive oil. A glass of low fat cow’s milk to balance out the two bottles of water you’ve had already today.

Some of your colleagues take a smoke break, you pass. You’re committed to your routine and holistic living. The quick fix doesn’t stand a chance to your choice of longevity provoking decision making.

The business next door brings over a cake for a snack, generous yes the thought and gesture, but not a healthy choice for your teeth, mind, or skin.

After work, you worked hard for the day, and meet a group of friends for some local music and sing a few lines from a familiar tune you recollect. Ah yes, you have just exercised your mind and memory without even trying. A proven step toward fending off Alzheimer’s.

Of course, we aren’t meant to be perfect as humans. However, we can all commit to doing our best to think of these small steps on a daily basis to a healthier life and routine.

Many of the foods that are good for one body system, for example, have been shown to be good for others as well.

A balanced Mediterranean diet has been shown in some cases to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s dementia, while also benefiting our cardiovascular health and skin. Stress reduction is the common denominator throughout all body systems, and exercising with thought clearing modalities such as yoga/meditation as one of the best remedies.

Socializing, can also improve brain function.

Vitamin A containing foods (such as spinach and milk), vitamin E (almonds, sunflower seeds), vitamin D (salmon, canned tuna), and vitamin C all will benefit your skin. Bone health requires vitamin D and calcium, so as you can see, there is crossover benefit amongst the vitamins you intake. Whole grains and high fiber will help your digestion, as well as your teeth.

The body not only functions as a whole, but so does our daily routine and diet along with our habits. Several small commitments can lead to a healthier you. I look forward to hearing of your personal health rewards gained through a healthy diet and lifestyle routine.

Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.