Growth is one of the most powerful words and visions. To rise, start again, become even better. Each day, each year, each season. What better reminder of this than the tulips’ green stems blossoming into vibrant buds this time of year. Or the purple hue to rose bush stems that are precursors to the most vibrant flowers of them all, roses.
We can also view this time and year of growth through the lens of our health. Some of the growing plants can help us maintain our health when we follow a plant based diet. The benefits of plants are multiple.
A plant-based diet contains many minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that can actually help boost your immune system, and prevent cancer largely through the inherent anti-inflammatory effects of such a diet.
By eating mostly plants, it also will make you keep a balanced weight, by preventing hormonal imbalance and inflammation.
Keep in mind that plants are very high in fiber, and this greatly supports the health of your intestinal tract. Fiber can also help stabilize your blood sugar, and lower your cholesterol.
So with the new changing season, take time to reflect on the beauty of nature, and the beauty of how nature can foster and help optimize your own health.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.