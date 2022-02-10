The sweet spot, a saying in baseball, when you hit that perfect home run off the barrel of the bat. In golf, to those fellow golfers, when you hit the perfect 7 iron on a par 3 onto the green with a rainbowesque trajectory. In soccer, it’s when the laces of the shoe connect just perfectly with the ball before sailing into the upper 90s into the goal.
The sweet spot, in sports, and in life. In other words, one of the keys to life, and health for that matter, is staying in the present. Enjoying and seizing the moment. Not looking behind, or too far ahead. Living in the now. Studies out of Harvard from prominent psychologists have researched this thought process, and the results did reveal that happiness largely stems from living in the now.
The study found that 46.7% of the time people actually spend half of their time thinking about something other than what they are actually doing at the time. The act of mind wandering consistently yielded results of less happiness. A Journal from Science story also makes an interesting note and profound conclusion that “the ability to think about what is not happening is a cognitive achievement that comes at an emotional cost.”
Enjoy the now. Be present. Maybe you just retired and can now enjoy your years of hard work, and God-granted grandchildren. Or, we all can remember that day of turning 21, the liberation and freedom to remove restriction from your life, albeit that being alcohol, must be an exercise of moderation of course. Starting your first job, after gasp, residency. I surely will never forget that day. Getting engaged, finding the one and seeing nothing but possibility in front of you. The sweet spot.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.