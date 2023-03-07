Imagine this, you’re now retired. You’ve worked the last 50 years of your life, and have vivid memories of running out of the door at 6:30 a.m. every day to get to work as your coffee tumbles off the top of the cup that you just didn’t have time to put a lid on.
Now, you have time to take a step back, breathe and make up for all those lost hours of sleep! Of course, you’ll need it to take care of those grandkids, but make sure to enjoy your sleep, as it is important for health.
Studies from Harvard University have shown the recommended duration of sleep per night is seven to nine hours. Any amount less than six hours has been linked to a higher risk of: diabetes, stroke, cognitive decline and death from any cause. It may even help decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s-type dementia, as during rest your CSF (the liquid that surrounds your brain) undergoes a “rinse cycle” wherein a harmful protein, namely beta amyloid, is cleared.
Also, enjoy a mid-afternoon nap when able, especially before 3 p.m., now that you don’t need to tend to that afternoon task at work that always occurs in a timely way just before you are about to step out of the office door. Keep the nap to 20 minutes or less, and enjoy the benefits in your retired life of reduced fatigue, relaxation, improved mood, alertness, quicker reaction time and better memory.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.