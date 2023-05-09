This month’s article is an ode to men’s health. Also, an ode to healthy relationships, along with the positive impact of significant others including women and men, and the health benefits therein. Really, this comes down to the health benefits of a true, healthy, stress relieving partnership. You’re welcome, in advance, to any female or male readers out there that receive a marriage proposal on bended knee from your significant other following their reading of my article to follow.
In sum, it is just flat out healthier to be in a healthy relationship, especially marriage. Harvard studies highlight several fundamental areas of health related to positive relationships.
Studies show men live longer if they are married. They live longer, happier lives.
Think about this, unmarried men are shown to be at three times the risk of heart disease than married men. And, married men have a 46% reduced likelihood of death than unmarried men as it relates to the Framingham Offspring Study and cardiovascular health.
However, it is important to note the importance of it not just being the partnership, but a partnership free of stress where both individuals are on the same page as marital unhappiness and stress has been correlated to increase the risk of hypertension.
In regard to cancer, studies shown married men have increased survival rates after treatment, and unmarried men have been found to have more advanced stages of cancer upon initial diagnosis.
Let’s not forget about mental and neurological health, as married men statistically have been shown to have a lower risk of depression, Alzheimer’s disease, more satisfaction in post retirement life, and better cognitive function In general.