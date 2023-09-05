How many of you have that uncle you can call up who will be over at the drop of a dime, and literally fix anything in your house?
I can’t tell you how many times my uncle came over to fix the furnace, put in a banister to the stairs so my grandmother could have support walking to my basement and even put in a full bath and shower.
The only thing is he did so much for others and never thought about these home amenities for himself that would have benefited him in his later years as he now has returned home from the skilled rehab center.
It isn’t a bad idea to consider your later years, and for those of you who imagine never leaving your house, to consider what you would need to make that possible medically.
This includes home features such as making your living space on one floor with an open floor plan. Having a kitchen, bath, shower all on the same floor. Rails/grab bars for your bathroom. Possibly a gradual ramp option for exit and entry to your house to avoid stairs. A lot of natural light, non-slip floors and large entryways. Electric stoves that turn off automatically. Low bed height. Lever door handles rather than knobs.
Food for thought.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.