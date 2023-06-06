How old are you? Harmless question, right?
At first reception, yes, but upon further breakdown, maybe not.
How about, how young are you? Much better. How so, you may ask?
The point I am creating here, with some medical basis, based on research and some actual studies, is that if we actually think ourselves to be old, it may actually make us old, and vice versa.
Consider a study by professor Andrew Steptoe from the College of London, whose study actually found individuals who thought of themselves to be younger than their actual age lived 50% more years during the course of the study than those who thought the contrary.
Memory may also be affected by this, what I view as health detrimental. “I’m old” train of thought, as studies from Dr. Thomas Hess out of North Carolina State revealed, individuals age 60 to 82, who had the “I am old, or my memory is bad because I am old” line of thinking, actually scored objectively lower on memory testing than those within the study who considered themselves young.
There have been other studies that link intellectual and physical abilities being hindered by negative thoughts of age such as those individuals being found to be slower walking as well.
The message seems clear, rejoice in the feeling of youth, joy, happiness and positivity regardless of your numerical age and this will in turn be food for your brain than functions optimally In a positive, youthfully minded and hopeful environment.