As I walk through the hospital wards to see patients, something is shifting. The once air of tension and uneasiness stemming from this virus is now breeding a feel of hope and vibrance as we see the numbers falling. Vaccinations are decreasing new cases and attenuating the virus severity overall.

We have been diligent as a whole, and must remain so. There still are breakthrough cases, albeit rare, but we are making headway, with a strong mind, perseverance and medicine. Some have lost loved ones and my thoughts and prayers go out to those who have. We have all been personally tested in some way, some more than others, but we can and will overcome.

This COVID-19 pandemic has heightened our senses. I feel we are getting ready to step into an age of holistic health. I want to stress the importance of not only looking good on the outside with proper skin care, but also to use this newfound heightened awareness of self to take steps in prevention on your internal medicine side.

Imagine your body is akin to a car. Imagine the muscle cars of old. Think 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429. I want you to be that perfectly well-oiled, powerful car glistening on the outside with a fresh paint job, as well as a thundering engine. Schedule your physical to make sure your engine is strong. See your medical doctor and quarterback of your health care to get your age appropriate screenings (e.g., colonoscopy, mammogram, Pap smear). Get your yearly labs checked for kidney function, electrolytes, blood counts, thyroid, sugar for diabetes and cholesterol. Stay up-to-date on your vaccinations. Make sure you are getting at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic exercise. Eat a balanced diet with more emphasis on vegetables as your foundation.

Prevention and holistic care is the new age name of the game in medicine. I advise you to partner with your doctor and schedule your health maintenance exam today to maintain your full spectrum of health from the outside in to the inside out.

Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.