Knock, knock. Hello, I am Dr. Levine, thank you for coming in today. Proceeds to wash hands, after directing eye contact at you, a smile of the eyes behind masked faces possibly followed by an air handshake, and so then it begins; the medical exam of 2021.

What should patients truly expect during a medical office visit? I recently asked a friend about what they would like to read about medically. I received a novel perspective and an avenue of thought down a somewhat winding road of previous mystery: the medical exam experience. She ingeniously and introspectively stated, “Patients should really interview their physicians …” Genius. Therefore, thanks to the aforementioned statement of founded belief and inquiry, my objective today is to recreate the medical exam experience into words.

Aha, yes, it is a two-way street. Absolutely, correct. The first key component to a successful, high-yield medical interview and exam are free flowing lines of communication between physician and patient. There must be comfort. With comfort comes trust. With trust comes clues and symptoms to reach proper diagnoses. Come ready to communicate anything that may be bothering you, no matter how big or small the issue seems to you. Your physician will gather these puzzle pieces to decide what is pertinent as we have spent our lives learning patterns of illness, and well-being for that matter, and will line them up like a perfectly arranged jigsaw puzzle. When the pieces don’t exactly fit, there likely will be a need for diagnostic testing (lab work/imaging), and possibly specialist referrals. And of course further, deeper diving questions.

Before the physician even enters, the patient should expect to have their height, weight and blood pressure measured by a highly qualified medical assistant or nurse. Often, depending on the practice, the medical assistant will take inventory of your medical history: chief complaint/reason for the visit, medical history, surgical history, social history (employment/tobacco use/alcohol use/illicit drug use/travel history), family history, vaccination and screening status (colonoscopy/mammogram/pap smear), allergies, and current medications.

The physician will formulate a history of present illness that will focus on your chief symptom, and will want to know when it started, what is the character of the symptom, severity on a one to 10 scale, if anything makes it better or worse, and will ascertain associated symptoms that may be linking to your main chief symptom. Your physician will then review all of the above information with you that was obtained by the medical assistant, expand on each category, and will then complete a re-view of systems from head to toe especially for a full physical. You will be asked about everything from headaches, rashes, to your current mood. A follow up visit will be more targeted in nature.

You’ll then have a physical exam by your physician. The hands on/objective portion that is.

A diagnosis/assessment list will be formulated by your doctor, with a set plan for each issue including diagnostics/referrals, and medications when indicated. Expect basic blood work at least once a year. For any specialist referrals it is recommended to schedule these appointments before leaving the office that same day. In the age of at your finger tip scheduling and iPhones that seem to have a new edition biannually, it is no surprise scheduling can happen with the click of a button nowadays. Lastly, always remember to schedule your follow-up before leaving the appointment. A squirt of hand sanitizer on your way out with now hopefully a little more knowledge of what lies behind the medical exam room door.

Dr. Seth Levine is writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.