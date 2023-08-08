How many of you can demonstrate the pigeon pose, or crow pose? Maybe not if you’ve never taken a yoga class.
Or, can you show me the white belt martial art form of taekwondo? The proper technique of a roundhouse kick?
If your neighbor asks you to play them a chord on the guitar, can you?
If your answer was no to the above, maybe it is time to try something new. It will be good for you.
“Why,” you may ask.
Trying something new actually can activate the feel good center of your brain called the substantia niagra, which leads to the release of dopamine. This substance has pathways that are linked to the memory and learning centers of your brain, namely the amygdala and hippocampus.
So, I hope everyone finds some motivation to try something new, which will in turn benefit your health, and build more neural pathways in your brain.
Dr. Seth Levine writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.