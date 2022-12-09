I still can remember arriving at my father’s dental office and seeing these two words type written on an old-fashioned sticky strip pasted smack in the middle of the intimidating and bright dental chair lamp light – which was necessarily bright to serve its purpose. But these two words, “We care,” set my mind at ease, especially when combined with the entire atmosphere at his office with my sister’s masterful, calming artwork lining the walls that took my mind to the crystal white sands off the Aruba coast with the waves gently brushing onto my toes in the sand.
My father’s calming, caring and professional way, the lighting covers above with blue skies and white clouds rather than the standard clear plastic LED starch white cover found just as commonly in wholesale warehouses. Genesis playing softly in the background, hardly audible, but enough to soothe.
This brings me to the medical diagnosis of white coat hypertension, defined as having a higher blood pressure in the medical setting than at home. And honestly, I think it is more common than we think in medicine. It is practically an Olympic-level feat to maintain a normal blood pressure when entering a physician’s office today when you consider the atmosphere.
Starch white walls, long driveway walk-ups, bright LED lights, parchment paper for exam table covers overlying plastic soft exam tables and the ever calming scenery of tongue depressors with adjacent alcohol swabs. Professional, sure, but calming for the patients, no.
Can’t we have both?
Trade out the standard exam table for some massage capable chairs, tune down the lighting a bit to make it more ambient, hang some Claude Monet or R. Levine on the walls, and why not some Zen spa music in the background.
Hence the reason to truly diagnose high blood pressure it is recommended to obtain a blood pressure cuff for home. Take 12 to 14 separate readings at home over a one- to two-week span. Make sure you rest for five minutes prior to checking. Uncross your legs, keep your arm at heart level and take your mind to your favorite vacation spot while reclining in your chair in the comfort of your own home.
