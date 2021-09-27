No such thing as “whatever it will be.”

So many people wait for things to happen. They hope for the best and go with the flow.

If you are in sales, that should not be your motto and if it is, you should find another job.

The best in the profession of sales are the ones who go out and make things happen.

Let me give you a simple example. Recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, my age group of 65-plus opened up for a chance to get my vaccine. Naturally, every place I called or checked online, which was the preferred way the clinics or drugstores requested that we do, was a dead end. After spending about 10 to 12 hours like most people, I was still not finding any open appointments due to the shortage of the vaccine.

I thought to myself, what would be a “win-win” for everyone. We all know that the vaccine had to be stored at sub-zero temperatures and they had a short shelf life once they were opened and prepared to use for vaccination.

I simply called about six to seven locations and either asked directly or left a voice mail. My message was succinct and right to the point, “Hi, my name is Hal Becker, I am 66 years old (to prove I was in their age group requested) and for any reason if you have a cancellation, I would love to be put on a wait list and can be there within 30 minutes. My cell phone number is …. I do hope you call.”

Within six hours, I received two calls, and I was on my way.

Why the story? Here is the reason. I was talking to my friend, Kevin, and he said something so simple and yet incredibly profound, “You can only control the controllable.” That really blew me away, even at my age, where I thought I heard it all.

As a cancer survivor, I am a bit afraid of getting cancer again. I am quite sure that is a normal feeling or emotion that so many other cancer survivors have as well. What can I do about it? Sure, I can take care of myself by regular exercise, eat well and reduce any stress in my life, but will worrying about it help me? We all know the answer to that.

If anyone has ever been around an alcoholic or been to an AA meeting, their motto or prayer coincides with what I have been referring to, and a portion of it says: “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

Sure, we all know it’s so easy to say to someone who is going through a difficult time or is hurting emotionally, “Oh, it will get better and you will be fine.” Does that really help or is it even hurting them a bit more by us saying that?

I feel after listening to Kevin and the wisdom he provided, that it is an everyday challenge to just work on what I can control and try to not focus on what I cannot do or change. In this case, I stopped worrying when would I eventually get the vaccine and took control to make it happen.

Take control when you can and the rest will take care of itself.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.