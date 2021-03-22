You have made the decision to either hire another person for your company or to let go of that person who has been driving you nuts for months. Learning how to truly interview correctly is not at the top of the list for most people. It seems like it gets in the way of all the other things we have to do on a daily basis. We really do not spend the time on the correct method on what to do and why.

Finding that model employee should be no problem. We will just run a few ads and we will pick the best candidate. Wait, wasn’t that the 1990s when we had newspapers and people searched the want ads?

So, where do we start?

Well, for one thing, that old traditional methods of hiring just do not seem to work these days. Chances are you will hire someone younger and they look at different media to see what is out there with respect to jobs, and what might make them happier than they are now. Remember, the last generation grew up utilizing different media than the previous generation. In addition, they are much more mobile and will change jobs more often.

Now, I am not an expert on hiring or pretending to be, and my thought process is viewing from from the sidelines, while inserting a bit of common sense.

First step is finding new hire

Where would you post an ad, what is really effective and will it bring you the right person that you are looking for? There is so much out there due to technology and things are moving at a much faster pace in terms of constant change.

• Referral

Let your own staff know if you can that you are looking and maybe through their own contacts they will know of someone. Also, give them a bonus for finding the person and a second one after 90 to 120 days of employment.

• LinkedIn

This is a great place to look for new hires, etc. It seems that so many people use this as their go-to site for employment.

• Indeed, Monster, Zip Recruiter, Glassdoor, Career Builder, etc.

These are just some of the names that match companies and applicants looking for new hires.

• Go shopping

Shop, but not for stuff – for people. It is simple and can be fun. Pretend to shop and see how people greet you, ring you up, wait on you in a restaurant or just give you directions to the restroom. If he or she has a good attitude, a friendly smile, great eye contact and seems to be real nice, you have probably found a winner.

Second step is to set up interview

Most of the time, interviewers get this wrong. They go through the motions, quickly glancing at resumes and/or asking basic interview questions or boring questions which is not productive for anyone.

• Ask questions & listen

Don’t tell applicants about yourself or the company, instead you ask them questions – that’s right, you listen and let them talk. Forget about your ego and pretend that this person is going to date your best friend, son or daughter. Do you want to know all about this person? Trust me, the more questions you ask, the more you will find out. The less you talk, the better the interview. Simple, but very effective.

Remember, it is not what you say in the interview, but what you ask, and then what their answer is. This is the period when applicants are trying to impress you the most, and in many cases, might be the highlight of their career.

If you take your time on the interview and ask tons of questions about the person and more about their life, you will get less stock answers and a more realistic picture of the person who will represent your company. Good luck and good shopping.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.