Let’s take a look at your role and profession as a salesperson (or similar) to make a decision on the way you approach people. Some of you are going to say “Hal, I am already doing what you are writing about.” Then keep doing what you are doing and do not change. The rest of you, it is time for a lesson in simple human relations.
I just want to ask you “Are you real?” I mean truly real where you are being yourself, the way you would normally act around your family or best friends. Do people see you as a sincere person or as a fake?
A few basic components are necessary to be a pro in the world of sales. This is nothing new, and after you read these simple points, it should just serve as a reminder of what to do or to keep doing. There is no test here, and if there was, it would be something that anyone can easily pass with a little look inside yourself.
Here are the top five of “being real.”
• Act the same way with customers as you do with friends and family.
Are you one and the same? In other words, would you be the same person at home as you are at work? Do you treat people the same whether they are friends or potential customers? I don’t know about you, but I love to be around people that I can trust, and these are the kind of people who are just not telling me things that I might want to hear.
Be consistent as a person so that there are not two of you, but just one down to earth , genuine person, that people want to associate with.
• Ask the same kinds of questions to everybody.
The key to selling is a series of well thought out good questions to get your customer to talk. Isn’t this the same thing with people we socialize with? Everyone likes to talk, especially if being asked great questions that are relevant to the conversation at hand. If a friend or a family member was having a problem, they sure would want to have a good listener paying attention and showing a sincere interest in their dilemma. The same thing holds true in the sales arena, which is, not to talk and just listen. The customer will tell you their situation if they trust you, and yes, trust is earned.
• Be sincere and show empathy.
This is the “whole deal” right here. Empathy is the No. 1-quality that a salesperson must possess to be truly successful, period! Sincerity is something you have or don’t have. If you don’t have it, go get it, and practice keeping it.
• Listen to customers as you would a best friend telling you their problems.
If you are a good listener you will know it, since many people will want to confide in you or seek you out when they want to discuss something. The word will get around that you are the kind of person that people can trust, and this translates into better relationships with friends and family and even referrals or repeat business.
• Don’t be fake. Be the same person with all people.
At work, are you stiff and trying to act professional? Do you try to be someone that is other than your basic personality? Be genuine and let people see the real person that you are. It will be more enjoyable for you and a whole lot more comfortable for your customer or even your boss.
So there you go, the real secret to success that has never been a secret or even a mystery, just something many of us have forgotten along the road we call “life.”
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.