Over the past 80-plus years, there are tons of books written on the subject of balancing life and work. Many experts write about it, but I am just not one of them.

If you look at the lives of the people who wrote those books, you would chuckle. Their lives are no different from ours. The bottom line is that it is much easier to talk about something and to give advice to others, than it is to make real change a part of one’s life.

One of my mentors taught me a simple phrase: “The idea is 10% and the implementation is 90%, and you cannot teach pigs to fly, no matter how long the runway is.”

I had my personal lesson with balancing the act of life decades ago. In 1983 at age 28, I just started my first company, Direct Opinions. I was loosing a mere $3,000 to $4,000 a month during the first six months of business. Forty-four days after opening the business, I went to the doctor to check out what I thought were pulled muscles. I was told to “get my affairs in order.” The doctor said I had terminal cancer. He ordered me to be in the hospital within two hours to begin eight months of chemotherapy and other treatments.

Today, I am a cancer survivor and here to tell you what I learned in two simple phrases I heard from speaker-author Bernie Siegel: “Life is uncertain, eat dessert first” and “if you can’t take it with you, don’t go” The messages are real simple and powerful, but you must hold true to them every day. Here are the keys:

• Have a plan. Business plans do not have to be complicated to be effective. The longest business plan I have used was one page and I have been fortunate to make a wonderful living on keeping things simple. “A goal without a plan is a wish.” If you want things to happen, you have to plan for them and implement the plan.

• Have fun. You have no idea what tomorrow will have in store for you, so you might as well have fun today. Fun, by the way, is contagious. If you’re enjoying the day, so will the people around you – your employees or your family. In my business, like most business people, I need customers or clients. But I decided long ago to surround myself with fun clients and people who I enjoy doing business with. This way, every day can be fun.

• Focus. Once you have the plan, now you have to act on it – every day, all the time, without giving up. Everybody wants to quit when things are not going well. But winners do things losers don’t like to do; winners don’t like them either, but they do them anyway. Think of your business as working out. You want to have a good body and be in good shape. It will take time and effort. Stick with it, the results are sure to be positive.

• Work your schedule. You need to balance your home life and your business life. It is important to do both well. After all, if you are miserable at work, this will carry over to your home life. The same thing applies to your life outside of work. In most cases, happiness is what you make of it.

On a related note, be organized.

If you do not already have a calendar, get a calendar. Record everything you do, including personal appointments and business appointments. Every successful businessperson has a calendar. You will see yourself less burdened and able to get more done by being organized with your short-term goals, or a to-do list.

Do what you love.

Mark Twain said it best. “Your vocation should be a vacation.”It is the most wonderful feeling to be able to wake up and want to go to work. When this happens to you, it’s like the sun shines every day, regardless of the weather.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.