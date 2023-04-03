A while back, I received a call from one of the largest law firms in our city. They knew of me and wanted to bring me in to help them with their business and marketing. The person who called was their managing partner, or as we say in the sales profession, their top decision maker.
He told me about their firm and what they wanted to accomplish. They were a large firm with hundreds of lawyers, ranging from rather young, recently out of law school, to the senior staff that has been around for decades.
I had to ask the million dollar question, “When was the last time that you or anyone else (who is an attorney) in the office called a client to just say hello or to catch up after completing the work for them?” His response was exactly as I predicted, “Hal, that is not something we do at our firm.” I then said, “When you decide you truly want more business that is easy to do (and here is the best part) that your client will appreciate, let me know and we can devise a strategy”
Not in jail or dead
I am still amazed that their profession does not make it commonplace or standard operating procedure to call their clients at least once a year to just stay in touch (unless they are in jail or dead). If the client put their trust, faith and confidence in this person or their firm, the least they can do is make them feel good about their decision. It does not matter if they won the case, settled the claim or lost the deal. What matters is, did the attorney do the best that they could for their client?
Want more business
I recently had my wife’s car served at a local tire and car care facility. All she needed was a tire rotation and an oil change. They were a past client after working with them years ago. While waiting for my car to be serviced, I sent the owner a quick text about how friendly (and genuine) their service writer was and a couple of pointers to think about for continuous improvement. My only intention for the text was to say thanks for everything and to just stay in touch. Guess what, he would like to meet to discuss a few ideas he would like to run past me. I was not trying to sell him or look for future business. I just wanted to say hi and not be forgotten.
We don’t have time to do this
The objection is always the same, “Hal, we just don’t have time, we are way too busy.”
I hear this all the time. I respond by asking them one simple question, “Do you have a cell phone?” If you do, make three or four calls on your way home, just to say hello, that you were thinking about them and you wanted to see how they are doing. In fact, you can even leave a voice mail if they do not answer. Wow ... isn’t this amazing?
Game Plan Time
Put together a simple plan or strategy to stay in touch with your customers or clients and don’t let being too busy get in the way. Nothing is more important in business than your existing customers.
• Pull out files or data from as far back as you can go
• Make three to five calls every day just to say hello and thank them for their business
• Do this for the rest of your life
• Have fun doing this and remember they are your clients or customers who trusted you
• Make the follow-up call about them and not about you
• These are not sales calls, but customer care calls.
Relationships will last as long as you put the effort in. Remember the quote: “Out of sight, out of mind.”
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.