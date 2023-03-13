Being a kid is way more fun and I have decided to not be an adult any more. People are way too serious for me. So many adults seem to always be stressed out. It is hard to find really happy people who are smiling, laughing and just enjoying their day.
We are just caught up in the many emails, voicemails, texts, social media accounts and running to the next meeting. To my surprise many people are still dressed up with suits and business attire, and I just wanna wear comfortable clothes so I feel comfortable. I am sure like me, you have gotten used to wearing pajama pants at home during COVID-19 and not having to play “dress up.”
I am going to resign my position as an adult at the end of the business day. This means that I have to go into my bosses office. I really don’t have one, so I will look into the mirror and give them my resignation as an adult. Tomorrow, when I show up for work, I will have a whole new attitude.
The first thing I will do is to let it “all go.”
My granddaughter got mad at me when I asked her to finish her meal and she threw a tantrum. Naturally, it got to me a bit and then 20 minutes later it was, “Hi grandpa, wanna play?” I was still a bit bothered by her tantrum, but in her mind that’s all forgotten. Time to learn a life lesson from a 3-year-old.
These are some of my “new” changes:
• I will not stay mad at anyone for more than 10 minutes
• I will have fun and not be so darn serious over everything
• Instead of working out today, I am going to watch cartoons as soon as I get home from work and eat some ice cream
• Not going to run any errands that I have to do today, I will just do them later
• If I get a request today from a client or boss that I just don’t like, I’m gonna say no really loud and have a pouty face
• My computer is going to be used for games and nothing else.
• I am not going to care about money and just want to have as many M&Ms today as possible.
• If I am in a meeting later and I know I will get bored, instead of hiding my doodling, I am just going to bring in my box of crayons and a coloring book and will stay within the lines.
Final thoughts
Yep, these are my new rules starting today. I am going to be nice to people. I will not judge them or make any assumptions about them. I am not going to care if they are mean to me today
If someone cuts me off while I am driving, I will not even care because there is a puddle in front of me to drive through that really is calling my name. Everyday from now on is just a play day, with fun people, who are my friends and I am not going to worry any more about carbs, calories or anything else. I just want to go to Walmart and head for the toy section.
Today, I become a kid and stay that way.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.