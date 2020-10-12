Every new year we are supposed to make resolutions. Some are about losing weight, others are about working harder or even spending more time with family and friends. My favorite is the annual goal of working out to get into better shape.

This year, my goal is to have a flatter stomach and maybe even a “six pack” that you see on the TV commercials for gym equipment. Therefore, I will set my sights on 18,250 sit-ups and that should wrap it up.

That’s the goal for the year and it is a finite number that I not only wrote it down, but have it stuck in my head for me to accomplish this year. Well, as we both know that’s a pretty big number and it kind of sticks out at you. I have another way to look at this, how about 50 sit-ups per day. If so, fairly easy to do and maybe a three- to five minute routine. This way by the end of the year I will hit my magical work out number of 18,250.

What’s the point here? Simple, break things down into bite-sized pieces. This way they are easier to digest and the goals can be reached with more consistency and discipline. Trust me, even if you did 18,250 sit-ups in one session, the results will not last long.

Look at this in a simple phase: “A goal without a plan is a wish.” We wish to do things, but we plan out our specific goals. Zig Ziglar, the motivational speaker summed it up perfectly when he said “Isn’t it amazing how much stuff we get done the day before our vacation.” It seems we always put off the things we do not want to do, and we always find time for the things that bring us pleasure.

Setting goals is not that difficult when you keep in mind the four basic rules:

• It has a specific time frame (days, weeks, or months).

• It is measurable (so you know when you’ve achieved it)

• It is realistic (so you don’t get frustrated and give up).

• It is challenging (so you have a sense of accomplishment).

If you keep in mind a little common sense, do what you think is right, and most importantly set aside the time to accomplish your goals you will find out that you have achieved what you originally set out to do.

In the workplace sometimes we are either given too many things to do, try to accomplish too much in a short time frame or give ourselves self imposed deadlines that can be unrealistic. The key is to sometimes strategize with yourself what can be done, which task needs priority and what the outcome will be.

We have more stress in our lives due to the onslaught of technology. As we are trying to accomplish one thing, either the texts, emails, telephone calls or notifications come in which can cause distractions, frustrations, or even anxiety. What I have been trying to say is do what you can, break things down into smaller pieces and do your best, and above all enjoy the day. You might find little more peace and happiness that way.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.