My parents, who were my best friends, unfortunately died in the late 1980s. Like many of us, I think of them often and miss them so much.
The other day, I was wondering if magically I was able to have a short conversation with them today after losing them 30-plus years ago. What would that conversation be like if they said, “Hey son, so what did we miss.”
I wouldn’t know where to start, but I have a feeling that they would be sitting on the edge of their chair going, “Wow, really, no way, and I can’t believe that.”
Here are a few conversation items that come to mind:
• iPhone (cell phone), Uber and Zoom/GPS
Could you imagine pulling out your mobile phone and FaceTiming one of their friends in Australia? Maybe even saying “Hey Mom, would you like a car to be here in five minutes or so to take you to the store, press this button that says Uber.” I can hear my dad talking about driving to Florida and explaining that he will go to AAA to pick up a Triptik, and I say “Pop, I have GPS in my car.”
• Tesla drives itself
I can see my parents jaw on the floor as they get into a Tesla and we hit the self driving mode button to go to our destination and my the car is literally taking us there as we sit and converse.
Anything they want to know at anytime and not using the encyclopedias that are on the shelf. In fact, it would be more fun to use Siri or Alexa to see what the current weather might be.
• Flying and TSA
The first thing my father would say if he was behind me in line “Hey son, why are you getting undressed and taking your shoes off here at the airport?” Oh yeah, he would ask the “stewardess” for a drink and wonder why the seats are so cramped and will comment that the men aren’t wearing suits and that they should dress better.
• Schools and protecting the kids
If we were dropping our grandkids off at their elementary school they would be asking why do they have policeman here and why are their metal detectors at the front door? He wouldn’t believe me if I said we have school shootings on a regular basis.
• Bike helmets and soap
If we saw some kids riding their bikes, both my mom and dad would ask if we had a bird problem here and why are all the kids wearing helmets. Don’t get me started on why you cannot wash your kids mouths out with soap any longer if they use bad language or talk back. I doubt they would understand the concept of “child cervices.”
• Mad magazine and comedians
They would remember how Mad magazine’s goal was to “take shots” at everybody and everything and would be surprised that comedians might get in trouble for being too “funny” or possibly offending people with their humor.
• Keith Richards and Jim Fixx
How could I tell any parents that Keith Richards is still alive and the “good health poster boy” and runner Jim Fixx is dead?
Lastly, it would bring me enormous pleasure to inform them that I made a great living teaching people all over the world, the common sense “stuff” they told me growing up and that I’m a grandparent and married to the most amazing, wonderful woman who they would adore.
Oh yeah, one more thing, remember that real estate guy from New York, well, he became president.
