This statistic surprised me a bit when I was reading a headline from an article about expensive automobiles. Obviously, there are a number of prestige cars such as Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Cadillac, Lincoln, Lexus, Audi, Genesis, Maserati, Bently and more. I know the list goes on with other super cars, but the point is to highlight some names in that industry we are familiar with.

The one name that seems to stand above the rest is Rolls-Royce.

Here is what surprised me. In 2019, it had its best year and sold 5,152 automobiles. That’s worldwide sales of all their automobiles.

They also are the second-largest manufacturer of jet engines. Also in 2019, it produced 5,029 large engines that were installed in aircraft worldwide.

That is about 10,000 sales for the year,

We all know that its products sell for quite a bit of money, but almost everyone knows the name of Rolls-Royce. It’s a brand like no other and it has been around since 1904, while still commanding attention as the world’s finest.

How many other brands are we aware of with such small “sales numbers” when referring to its customer count? If you only sold 10,000 items per year to your clients or customers, would the world know about you?

I find this amazing and here is another reason why. Never do you see an ad on TV, newspaper, online news, magazine, radio or any other media advertising its products for sale. It has truly built a brand and name recognition for being the finest in its fields.

I know you are saying, “Hal, you are talking about $400,000 cars and multi-millions for a jet engine.” Yeah, I get it, but still only 10,000 per year combined and virtually no advertising.

We promote it.

Years ago, when something was the “finest,” we used to say “It’s the Cadillac of …”

Then, we started saying, “It was the Mercedes of …” now it’s the Rolls Royce of …”

Bently is a fine brand as well, but I don’t hear people saying that to describe something as “the best.”

How do people describe your products, services or even you as a person? Did you build that Rolls Royce brand with no advertising or PR? Sure, we are not billion-dollar corporations, but in our little circles or community that we do business how are you perceived? We all want to be associated with class, quality, integrity and the finest.

Here are a few points to remember:

• Walk the talk

• If you are manufacturing something, go for quality

• If you are servicing someone, go the extra mile

• If you are a leader in the company, act like one, and put away your ego

• If you want a stellar reputation personally, build it every day with integrity

• Do the above all the time

We all know those companies that stand out with an amazing reputation, whether its a small business like a restaurant, a place we might get a haircut or so many other examples. Along those same lines, we definitely know the individuals that stand out as well with amazing reputations and great character.

They are the Rolls Royces.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.