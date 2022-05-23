Watching the recently released documentary about the Beatles from noted director Peter Jackson, showed us not only an insiders look at the Beatles in the studio creating magic, but also many takeaways that we can use in business.
If you are a Beatles fan, the documentary is a must watch, and you will not only understand how they worked out their songs, but how well they worked together with their ups and downs, or frustrations with each other. Their story has been told many times, which is not the intent of this article, but rather to see what we can learn from them and how it can be incorporated into our companies.
Here are four Beatles lessons that can be implemented into any company.
1. Be open to new people and their ideas
Paul McCartney describes that since their manager Brian Epstein died, the group has been without direction. His temporary leadership role doesn’t sit too well with George Harrison, who decides to leave the group (on film) but joins the band three days later.
Luck would have it that Billy Preston, who played with them in Hamburg six to seven years prior to that, is an amazing musician who happens to be in London for another project. Preston stops by the Apple studio to see his old friends and they asked him to sit in and play piano on a few songs they were trying to work out. You witness firsthand how Paul, John, George and Ringo perk up as Preston starts playing a Fender electric piano. His enthusiasm not only lights up the room, but allows the Beatles to up their game to the freshness of having Billy Preston in the studio with them working on a common goal of creating magic in their aligned passion of making music.
2. Hard work creates results
Working hard is not always fun. You might get bored watching parts of this documentary due to the repetitive work involved trying to create a song. They are fiddling with minute nuances and all the little parts add up to make the songs memorable as we are familiar with them today. Their music is a fabric of our lives and you now witness firsthand not only their brilliance, but their individual focus to doing it “right.” Sure, you see them fooling around from time to time in the studio to break up some of the monotony, but in the end the hard work leads to an excellent outcome.
3. Be creative, impulsive
You never know where inspiration might come from or what thoughts might become an answer to a problem or can improve a situation. In the documentary you see Paul’s girlfriend, Linda Eastman, bringing her child, Heather, to the studio and Ringo shares his drum set with her. At one point, Paul tosses Heather into the air, filling the room with joy. None of this seems upsetting to the band, just as Preston’s incredible level of musicianship prompts the Beatles to become more creative to the project and results into a tighter band. Sometimes what we might view as a distraction, others see it as an essential element of success.
4. Respect each other and their differences
You witness the tension in the room with the Fab Four and can easily see the different personalities emerge and at times become very frustrated with each other. What you see are people that are growing and changing as they age. They have spent nearly a decade together at this point and now have different interests in their respective lives. What you don’t see is them yelling or disrespecting each other. Regardless of the problem or the present situation they seem to work it out together (until they finally split up) without unkind words or regretful outbursts. They are four widely different people but you also witness the love and respect they have for each other.
Any workplace is like a band. You spend an enormous amount of time together, have different viewpoints, can create magic, but working together to accomplish the mission is the main objective.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.