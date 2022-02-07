Let’s first understand that I am not the best at following what everyone else does. For instance, if there is a long line of cars to get onto the freeway and the lane next to me has fewer cars, I am going into that lane. I am just not that good at being like everyone else.
We can call it type A, impatient, entrepreneurial, restless, eager or just plain indifferent. I have always liked to forge my own path.
I remember reading a book about 20 years ago, and it explained that if you meet a famous person, do not fawn over them or say what they hear from everybody else such as, “Oh, I just love your new movie. I think you are great.”
Instead, ask a question. Think of a question that is different, real and sincere.
Basically, ask something that you would want to answer if the question was asked to you. This gets someone to talk to you. The conversation will be more genuine and you will not be discussing some nonsense like the weather or how much traffic there is today. Try to make the conversation fun and something different.
Let’s say you are at a big meeting with your company and you notice the CEO nearby and you want to introduce yourself. Go over and say, “Hello my name is Hal and I work in the sales department. May I ask you one question? What is the one accomplishment that you are most proud of since you have been with our company?” I promise you they will want to give you their answer and will be impressed that you even asked!.
So, what does all this have to do with getting a job and bypassing human resources? Everything.
Think about it. You apply for a job, whether it is o-line, LinkedIn, Monster, Indeed, Glassdoor, or the old-fashion way of sending a resume. This piece of paper is thrown into into a pile with others. Can you really get to know someone from a few pages of written words? Probably not.
Here is what to do to stand out and be truly different:
• Realize that wherever you work they will benefit more from you than you will from them. You get to pick your life, not them picking it for you.
• Do some research and find out about the company and the highest contact for the position you are trying to fill.
• Call them – with only one question.
Here is an example since I am a sales trainer. Find out the name of the vice president of sales. Call after 5 p.m. or when receptionists are not there. Most companies have a direct dial directory.
All you are going to say is this:
“Hi, this is Hal, and sorry to bother you, but I have one quick question and it will only takes four seconds. s this a good time?” May I please meet you in person anytime you want, even if it is for only 10 minutes, and I promise you will not be disappointed since it will be time well spent for both of us.”
It’s difficult for them to say no.
Here’s a bonus one.
You pick a company that you would like to work for in a sales position. You (again) find the VP of sales, get them on the phone and ask one question. “Do you have any reps that are under quota, if so, when can we meet for eight to 10 minutes. What do you have to lose?”
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.